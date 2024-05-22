After years of unsustainable transfer dealings, Everton will need to brutally cut down their squad and offload multiple players who simply aren’t up to the levels required of the Premier League.

Sean Dyche’s side secured survival in the Premier League following a brilliant end to the season that saw his side pick up 13 points out of the 18 that were available during the final six matches.

However, it’s clear that the boss has decided upon what he feels is his best side, with many players restricted to limited minutes or unable to feature within the Toffees’ first team.

Michael Keane is one player expected to depart Goodison, following a campaign that has only seen him feature nine times, with his last start coming way back in December 2023.

Following the end of the 2023/24 season, the club released their retained list, which included one senior player who will depart the club at the end of his current deal, with Dyche making the right call by not extending his contract with the Toffees.

Andre Gomes’ stats at Everton in 2023/24

After originally joining the club on loan in 2018 during Marco Silva's time in charge, midfielder Andre Gomes made his move to Everton permanent in the summer of 2019 for £22m.

Following his impressive temporary stint, he was brought into the club with the hopes of transforming the Toffees and taking them to the next level, following numerous attempts of reaching European competition.

Andre Gomes XI on his Everton debut Everton 2-0 Palace: October 2018 GK - Jordan Pickford RB - Seamus Coleman CB - Kurt Zouma CB - Michael Keane LB - Lucas Digne CM - Andre Gomes CM - Idrissa Gueye CAM - Gylfi Sigurdsson RW - Theo Walcott LW - Bernard ST - Richarlison Stats via Sky Sports

However, his time on Merseyside has been scattered with injury issues, with the Portuguese midfielder never looking the same after Heung-min Son’s tackle which left him with a serious ankle problem.

Gomes has only managed 14 appearances in all competitions for Everton this campaign, with Dyche preferring other options ahead of the Portuguese playmaker.

His recent injury record and lack of impact when called upon have signalled the end of his five-year permanent stint at the club, with the club needing to look elsewhere to provide competition for the likes of James Garner and Amadou Onana.

He’s been a brilliant servant to Dyche’s side, even if Gomes didn’t have the envisaged impact he would’ve wanted when joining the club from Barcelona.

Football is a cutthroat industry, with tough calls needing to be made if a club is to remain sustainable and progress up the pyramid - something which is required at Everton considering their recent battles with relegation.

How much Andre Gomes earned at Everton

Following his move to Merseyside, Gomes signed a deal worth a reported £112k-per-week, as per Capology - a huge amount given his lack of impact during his time at the club.

Within his time at Goodison coming to a close next month, the departing maestro will have pocketed a total of £24m, which when coupled with his £22m fee, would’ve seen the club spend £46m on him during his stint at Everton.

During his 85 appearances for the Toffees following his big-money move, it would’ve cost the club £541k per appearance, with Dyche’s side saving £6m a season with his impending departure.

Although the Silva signing has been awfully unlucky with setbacks during his time on Merseyside, the club made the right call in allowing Gomes to leave, with the funds going a huge way to preventing any further charges from the Premier League.