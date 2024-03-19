Everton have excelled defensively under boss Sean Dyche, with the Toffees having the best defensive record of any side outside the Premier League's top four.

The club's good defensive record is partially down to Jordan Pickford, with the England international making 86 saves in the top-flight - the ninth-best record of any 'keeper in the league.

Pickford has also kept the joint second-most clean sheets in the division, with Arsenal's David Raya the only 'keeper to register more.

The combination of Dyche's back-four and Pickford have given the Toffees a fighting chance of preserving their record of being in every Premier League season, despite the club's six-point deduction earlier this campaign.

However, the club have struggled in front of goal this season, with the Toffees only scoring 29 times in 28 games, with only bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United scoring less.

The club may have missed a trick by selling one player, who was on the books at Goodison Park with the former Toffee in great goalscoring form this season.

Ellis Simms' stats at Everton

After joining Everton's academy at 16, striker Ellis Simms instantly became a success within the club's academy, scoring 32 times in 21 U18 Premier League games - a truly staggering record.

He rapidly progressed at Goodison, scoring eight times in 15 games for the club's U21 side during the 2019/20 season, before making his first step into senior football with Blackpool just a year later.

Simms notched up ten goals in his 24 games for the Tangerines, a record that would see him make his Premier League debut for the Toffees during the 2021/22 season.

The striker started and featured for 62 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but he would have to wait nearly 18 months for his next opportunity within the Toffees' first-team setup.

The youngster enjoyed a 17-game stint on loan at Championship side Sunderland, scoring seven times before being recalled by boss Dyche.

He would go on to make 11 appearances for Everton between January and May, only featuring for 219 minutes, starting just twice.

However, the forward did score his first Toffees goal in the 2-2 draw against Chelsea - a real full-circle moment for the youngster as he scored against the side he made his top-flight debut against.

Ellis Simms' stats since leaving Everton

The club decided to sell 23-year-old Simms for £8m to Championship side Coventry City during the summer of 2023, with the marksman enjoying a brilliant scoring season.

Where Are They Now Wondering where your most loved or hated players are now? Football FanCast's Where Are They Now series is here to help.

He's bagged 14 goals so far this campaign - a tally higher than any member of Everton's first-team setup, with Abdoulaye Doucoure achieving the most with just six.

Simms' has scored five of his goals in the FA Cup, including a double against Wolves at the weekend that secured the Sky Blues' place in the semi-final.

The "unbelievable" striker, as dubbed by Sky Sports pundit Karen Carney, allowed the Toffees to make a sizable amount of money on a player who had only shown glimpses of quality during his time at the club.

However, his form in the Championship this season could see the club regret selling the striker, with the 23-year-old having the potential to become a top-quality forward in the years to come.