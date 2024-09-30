It has been a tough start to the season for Everton, but Saturday’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace could certainly be the catalyst the club needs to move up the Premier League table.

Sean Dyche is still under pressure, but another win against Newcastle United prior to the international break could be the shot in the arm the Toffees require.

It is clear the manager is missing someone like Amadou Onana in the heart of his midfield, as the new Aston Villa midfielder is currently shining at his new club.

Amadou Onana’s stats since leaving Everton

Since departing Goodison Park for a fee in the region of £50m, the Belgian has thrived under Unai Emery.

The midfielder has added a goalscoring streak to his game since moving to the Midlands, scoring three times in just eight matches for Villa, proving not just a force in the defensive third of the pitch but a monster when bursting forward to join the attack.

It really does feel as though he's loving life playing for a more possession-based team.

The 23-year-old has started every single Premier League game thus far, averaging an 89% pass success rate, making 2.7 tackles, 1.3 interceptions and winning 5.8 total duels per game, demonstrating his tenacious side in the heart of the midfield.

Onana's Premier League stats for Aston Villa Goals 2 Assists 0 Key passes per game 0.2 Total duels won per game 5.8 Tackles per game 2.7 Balls recovered per game 3.3 Via Sofascore

Emery may have spent a vast sum on Onana, but the move is clearly paying off. Their gain is certainly Everton’s loss, although does Dyche have a potential heir to the Belgian staring him right in the face?

Everton's new Onana

Dwight McNeil may have scored both of the goals for Everton during the weekend, but it was Orel Mangala who dictated the play from the midfield, delivering a wonderful performance.

The midfielder exuded confidence on the ball, taking 52 touches while completing 88% of his passes during the tie. He wasn’t shy about moving the ball forward, succeeding with 100% of his dribble attempts, yet it was defensively that he made the biggest impact.

Overall, Mangala made five interceptions, four tackles, won nine of his 13 total duels and wasn’t even dribbled past once during the game, showcasing his attributes in this area.

It was a performance that Onana certainly would have been proud of himself and one that will hopefully kickstart the club into life. With Mangala at the heart of his side, Dyche may have already found his heir apparent to their recently departed midfielder in the former Lyon gem.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

The £50k-per-week midfielder was praised by journalist Eli Bretland on X after the win over Palace, saying: “Orel Mangala was a smart addition and I like what he’s about. Can handle himself and play too.

“Sprightly in possession. You need players like him who give you an energy when they get on the ball with purpose. Think he’ll grow more he plays.”

His position in midfield is surely safe and another solid display against Newcastle this weekend could further boost his confidence, that’s for sure.

The manager isn’t out of jail just yet, but if he can manage to get his side through the next few games without defeat, then they will slowly begin to climb the league table.