Everton have identified a £20m rising star as a potential replacement for centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, according to reports.

Everton face battle to keep Branthwaite

Everton's 2023/24 campaign was hampered by their points deductions - the Toffees ended the season sat 15th in the Premier League, but with the best defensive record in the divison outside of the top-three - conceding 51 goals in 38 outings.

A key reason for this was the displays of 21-year-old sensation Branthwaite, who made 35 league appearances and was handed a call-up to England's provisonal Euro 2024 squad before being cut.

After such a stellar season, however, the Merseyside outfit are facing a battle to keep hold of the Englishman, with Manchester United working hard to get a transfer completed this summer.

In a bid to solve their defensive issues, United are seemingly targeting the Everton and England centre-back as they aim to sure up their backline for the forthcoming campaign. Last week, it was claimed that Man Utd have agreed personal terms with Branthwaite over an Old Trafford transfer, with a contract worth between £150-160k per week on the table.

However, the two clubs are yet to come to terms of a transfer fee, with United having a £45m bid knocked back recently as the Toffees eye a figure closer to the £75m mark.

Sean Dyche and co. are now seemingly on the lookout for potential replacments for Branthwaite should a transfer to Old Trafford go through, with both Manchester United's Victor Lindelof and Hull City's Jacob Greaves named as potential targets.

Everton keeping tabs on "outstanding" Branthwaite replacement

Now, an update on Everton's pursuit of Greaves has been provided. Speaking about Greaves' transfer rumours last year, ex-Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior labelled the defender as "outstanding".

"It's wonderful that a player who has come through our academy has been spoken about in this way," he said. "I love it when my players are being linked with clubs higher up because it means they're doing a good job and it means the team is doing a good job.

"Jacob's an outstanding player. Would I rather have him here from a footballing point of view? One hundred percent, because he's got so much potential and so much to learn. Every single club has to make a decision based on their best interests. Sometimes that's keeping a player and sometimes that's selling a player and I'm sure we'll make that decision whenever that comes up."

But while Hull were able to fend off transfer interest in the centre-back last year, they face another tough battle to do so in the current window after missing out on promotion to the Premier League. This comes with Hull Live reporting Everton are considering a move for the 23-year-old this summer, with Dyche believing that the defender can fill the void in his team's backline should Branthwaite move on.

Hull do not want to lose Greaves, who has a reported price-tag of £20m, but the Yorkshire outfit will consider selling the stopper if he makes clear his desire to test himself in the Premier League. And speaking earlier this month, Hull owner Acun Ilicali stated that Greaves does indeed want to play in the English top-flight.

"Greaves wants to play in the Premier League. He's such a nice boy, he just said to me (his wish to play in the Premier League)," he said. "I love him as a character. He's a real captain."