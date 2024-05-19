Sean Dyche’s Everton side fell to a first Premier League defeat in six matches, losing 2-1 to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at the Emirates on the final day of the campaign.

After securing safety multiple weeks ago, the game was a free hit for the Toffees as they aimed to derail the Gunners’ outside chances of winning a first league title in 20 years.

Idrissa Gueye’s deflected effort in the first half handed Everton a surprise lead before Takehiro Tomiyasu drew the Gunners level just before the end of the first 45.

Kai Havertz’s controversial goal late on secured the win for the hosts, in a game where the Toffees frustrated Arteta’s side for large spells.

Many players provided excellent performances in the final outing of the 2023/24 season, however, one player, in particular, looked off the pace, with the Toffees player needing to be axed from the first team next season.

Ashley Young’s stats against Arsenal

Following his contract extension just a couple of days ago, Ashley Young was rewarded with a start in North London, featuring in a natural left-back role.

However, he produced a performance to forget during the defeat, with Liverpool Echo journalist Chris Beesley subsequently handing him a 4/10 rating for his dismal showing.

Young, who will be 39 in a couple of weeks, featured for the entirety of the contest, but looked sluggish throughout, with his age certainly catching up with him in recent outings.

He made the error which led to the Gunners’ winner, with Young finishing the contest with just 18 passes completed at a completion rate of a measly 55%.

The full-back also gifted possession away 21 times within his 56 touches on the pitch, giving the ball to the opposition nearly every three times he touched the ball.

Ashley Young's stats against Arsenal Statistics Tally Minutes played 90 Passes completed 18/33 (55%) Touches 56 Possession lost 21 Duels won 5/8 Dribbled past 1 Interceptions 0 Stats via Sofascore

He was just as poor out of possession, winning just five duels out of the eight he entered, whilst also being dribbled past once and failing to make any interceptions.

Despite his recent extension, Dyche must think twice about including him in the team next season, with the defender proving to be a liability in recent matches.

Why Young shouldn’t be in the first-team during 2024/25

Whilst he’s undoubtedly been a player to provide experience to the Toffees squad this season, his display at the Emirates is evidence he’s unable to compete at the top level anymore.

The defender is coming to the end of his professional career and the club simply can’t be relying on a near 39-year-old if they are to build on this season’s 15th-placed finish.

Dyche has a plethora of talented options in the full-back areas, with the likes of Ben Godfrey, Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson all deserving of opportunities ahead of Young next season.

Everton full-back's stats in the PL 23/24 Player Games Minutes played Vitaliy Mykolenko 34 2,951' Ashley Young 34 2,467' Nathan Patterson 26 1,411' Ben Godfrey 16 1,211' Seamus Coleman 13 751' Stats via Transfermarkt

Young is evidently lacking pace in his old age, with the club desperately needing to look towards the next generation rather than employing a player who is past the demands of the Premier League.