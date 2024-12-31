Everton were defeated against Nottingham Forest to close out 2024. Goodison Park made plenty of noise and was buoyed by a recent string of draws against some of the Premier League's finest.

Sean Dyche will certainly be buoyed, and no doubt eager to present his case (if he hasn't already) to The Friedkin Group as he points toward an excellent defensive record and resilience that could be shaped into something more with the right funding in 2025.

Having crept along the financial precipice in recent years, the Toffees will be understandably circumspect, not least after seeing eight points taken off them last season.

But transfers are a must, and a few positions are already being looked at as things start to fall into place.

Everton considering new wingers

As per The Athletic, Everton are considering wingers as the new era begins to take shape. 13 players, as well as the manager, are out of contract at the end of the campaign, which does make things a little more nebulous.

Sales have been necessary in recent years but the Merseysiders will hope now that PSR has been placated and a fresh outlook can be implemented in the transfer market.

Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto has been a long-term target and interest could be revisited, as per The Athletic's report, while Ernest Nuamah of Lyon is also on the radar as a flanking partner is targetted to complement the electric Iliman Ndiaye, Everton's show-stopper of the current campaign.

Strengthening the squad also feels necessary but any changes must occur within the parameters of their capabilities. With Jesper Lindstrom and Jack Harrison both heading toward the conclusion of their loan deals, they cannot be tied down permanently.

Harrison has enjoyed more game time this season, his second year as a Goodison Park loanee, but he doesn't have much to show for it.

Friedkin Group must get rid of Jack Harrison

Dyche signed Harrison from relegated Leeds in August 2023 on a loan deal that has been extended into the 2024/25 campaign. He's made 54 appearances but has only seven goal contributions to show for it.

Jack Harrison - Premier League Stats at Everton Match Stats* 23/24 24/25 Matches (starts) 29 (25) 17 (11) Goals 3 0 Assists 3 0 Shots (on target)* 1.2 (0.3) 0.9 (0.2) Pass accuracy 73% 74% Key passes* 1.0 0.8 Dribbles (completed)* 1.0 (43%) 0.6 (35%) Ball recoveries* 4.4 2.1 Total duels (won)* 3.7 (41%) 2.6 (39%) Stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

As you can see from the table above, the one-time Manchester City youth product has actually regressed this year, yet to register a single goal contribution across 17 Premier League matches.

Moreover, he's recently been branded "abysmal" by writer Ell Brettland, who was discussing the versatile winger's decision-making, and was given a 4/10 match rating by The Liverpool Echo's Chris Beesley after the Forest defeat, with correspondent chastising his lack of confidence and conviction.

Given that the 28-year-old is earning £90k per week, as per reports, he surely needs to be taken off the books and not pursued on a permanent deal, with that pay packet seeing him take home more than two times what the prodigious Jarrad Branthwaite pockets (£35k per week).

Branthwaite is only young but considered an "absolute monster" - as talent scout Jacek Kulig commented - of a player and one of the finest centre-backs in the Premier League, keeping five clean sheets from 11 top-flight games this term and incredibly winning 81% of his ground duels, as per Sofascore.

Everton have a steely defence but continue to be let down up top. While Dominic Calvert-Lewin is failing in his role as the chief goal-getter, there's little question that he's being let down by the likes of Harrison and Lindstrom.

It's clear that Everton need to get rid of both flops in 2025, bringing in new players who can resurrect Everton's ability to fire toward the top of the table and finally restore the feel-good factor on the Blue half of Merseyside.