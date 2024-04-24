Everton face a huge clash at Goodison Park tonight, taking on Merseyside rivals Liverpool with both sides needing the points for separate reasons.

Sean Dyche's side will be looking to all but secure Premier League survival with a win, aiming to move eight points clear of the drop zone with just four games remaining this season.

On the other hand, Jürgen Klopp's side will be looking to gain all three points to keep their slim chances of winning the title alive, with the Reds potentially moving level on points with Arsenal.

The Blues come into the encounter in excellent form, beating fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the weekend, after brilliant long-range strikes from Dwight McNeil and Idrissa Gueye.

However, despite the victory, one player failed to make a huge impact on the game, with Dyche needing to bench him ahead of the Merseyside derby tonight.

Andre Gomes' stats against Nottingham Forest

Midfielder Andre Gomes made just his fourth start of the Premier League campaign against Nuno Espirito Santo's side, but looked hugely off the pace.

The Portuguese playmaker only featured for 67 minutes before being replaced - understandable, especially given his lack of impact throughout his time on the pitch.

He completed 37 passes, at a completion rate of 88%, but failed to deliver from set-pieces, with his deliveries often failing to beat the man at the near post.

Despite his solid pass completion rate, the 30-year-old lost possession 14 times and only managed to win one of the seven duels that he contested during the victory.

Gomes' stats against Forest Statistics Tally Minutes played 67 Touches 57 Passes completed 37/44 (84%) Duels won 1/7 (33%) Possession lost 14x Fouls 2 Tackles 0 Stats via Sofascore

He also conceded two fouls and failed to win any tackles, with Gomes still looking off the pace after his long-term injury lay-off.

Gomes was subsequently awarded a 6/10 rating for his display by Liverpool Echo journalist Chris Beesley - with the writer claiming his performance was a 'mixed bag'.

Following his inconsistent display at Goodison on Sunday, Dyche should look to replace Gomes with one player who has been a key part of the Toffees squad during the challenging campaign.

The man to replace Gomes against Liverpool

Former Manchester United man James Garner has been a crucial part of Dyche's side throughout this campaign, starting in 29 Premier League games so far this season.

The 23-year-old has the highest average match rating of any player in the Everton squad this season, as per FotMob, with the youngster also ranking second for chances created despite operating in a deep-lying midfield role.

Garner has also averaged 1.5 interceptions per game, while also ranking in the top 17% in that regard among his peers in Europe's top five leagues, proving that he's a valuable player at both ends of the pitch for the Toffees.

His tenacious and relentless playstyle would be perfect alongside Gueye in Everton's midfield tonight, with the youngster able to break up the play and quickly transition into a potential counter-attack - a real key as Liverpool are expected to dominate the ball.

He's been an excellent addition to the Toffees squad, with Dyche needing to reinstate Garner to the starting lineup if the club are to claim any points from the Merseyside derby tonight.