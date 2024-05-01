Everton have hit a purple patch of form at the right time of the campaign in recent weeks, picking up three consecutive victories that has secured their ever-present Premier League status for another season.

Multiple players have stepped up their performance levels in the last few outings, with James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite regaining their solid partnership that has seen the Toffees boast the fourth-best defensive record in the division.

Despite his injury troubles, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has played a crucial role in Sean Dyche's success, with his aerial prowess causing a real problem and scoring from a set piece in the 2-0 win over local rivals Liverpool at Goodison Park.

However, the club haven't been able to rely on one other player in recent times, with his poor form on Merseyside resulting in a temporary stint away from the club.

Neal Maupay's stats at Everton

After joining the Toffees for £15m back in the summer of 2022, striker Neal Maupay had high hopes of being a success at Goodison Park, given his proven goalscoring record in the Premier League.

He had managed to score 26 goals in 102 appearances for Brighton and Hove Albion prior to his move, with the Frenchman seen as an alternative to main man, Calvert-Lewin.

However, his first - and so far, only - full campaign for the Toffees didn't go as expected, featuring 27 times in the Premier League, scoring on just one occasion in the 1-0 win over West Ham in September.

He failed to score in his remaining 25 league matches for the Toffees, subsequently joining former side Brentford on loan for the 2023/24 campaign, where he's so far managed six goals in his 28 appearances under Thomas Frank.

The deal also includes an option for the club to re-sign the forward on a permanent basis this summer, an option which Everton will be desperate for Frank's side to take up, given his hefty wages on Merseyside.

Neal Maupay's wages at Everton

According to Spotrac, the 27-year-old Frenchman currently earns a reported £50k-per-week with the Bees, the same as his earnings at Everton, which works out to be £2.6m a season - a huge chunk when looking at his lack of impact for the Toffees last term.

His weekly wage is two times higher than current Everton midfielder Dwight McNeil, who only earns a reported £25k-per-week despite his excellent form this season that has seen him walk away with nine goal contributions in the Premier League.

Players who earn less than Maupay at Everton Player Wage Ashley Young £40k-p/w James Garner £30k-p/w Nathan Patterson £28k-p/w Dwight McNeil £25k-p/w Jarrad Branthwaite £15k-p/w Stats via Spotrac

Given his current spell in London, there is a chance that Brentford could decide to sign him permanently, which would be excellent business for Everton, considering his hefty wage.

His huge salary has undoubtedly contributed to the club's current PSR issues, with offloading the striker - who has cost roughly £17.6m when totalling his £2.6m salary and £15m transfer fee - the best option for all parties.

It would allow the club to save valuable money in their battle to avoid further punishments, whilst Maupay can excel at a club where he's had his most successful stint in England.