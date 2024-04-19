Everton have been in the middle of yet another relegation battle this campaign, with the club's Premier League status being plunged into doubt after multiple PSR breaches.

Sean Dyche's side have been deducted a total of eight points during the 2023/24 season, which has seen the Toffees drop to within just two points of the relegation zone.

However, the club have a huge opportunity to pull further clear of danger on Sunday, when they host fellow relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park, with both sides desperate for three points.

The PSR issues have seen Dyche have to operate on a shoestring budget and rely on a very similar starting lineup for the vast majority of the season.

However, one player had a solid start to the campaign for the Toffees, but has rapidly declined in recent months with the quality of his performances and market value dropping.

Abdoulaye Doucoure's stats at Everton

Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure arrived at Goodison back in 2020, with the club signing from Watford after the Hornets suffered relegation back to the Championship.

He's been a consistent figure for the club in recent seasons, as the Toffees have frequently battled to maintain their ever-present Premier League status.

The Malian featured 29 times in the Premier League during his first season on Merseyside, as he helped the club achieve a tenth-place finish under experienced boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The 2021/22 campaign would be the year where he made the most appearances for the Toffees, achieving a tally of 30 as the club narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of the season.

Doucoure's stats at Everton Season Apps Goals Assists 2020/21 29 2 3 2021/22 30 2 4 2022/23 25 5 2 2023/24 26 6 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

Since Dyche's arrival in January 2023, Doucoure has operated in a more advanced role, as a number ten behind the striker - a decision that would allow the Malian to boost his goalscoring tally.

He's scored 11 goals over the last two seasons, including six during the current campaign - but he's failed to find the back of the net in any of his last ten matches dating back to early December.

Abdoulaye Doucoure's market value in 2024

Nearly four years on from his £20m move to the club, the 31-year-old's market value has taken a severe hit - with his recent form partly to blame for his huge decline.

Doucoure, who earns £130k-per-week, as per Spotrac, now only has a market value of £4.2m, as per CIES Football Observatory - a fall of almost £16m - with the midfielder worth less than fellow midfielder James Garner, who boasts a figure of £26m despite joining the club for just £9m less than two years ago.

Although he produced some excellent performances during the first half of the season, he's been unable to replicate his good goalscoring form, with Dyche's side suffering as a result, picking up just one win in their last 15 Premier League outings.

Given his extremely high wage and his recent lack of form, the club should look to move the 31-year-old in the summer before he enters the final year of his deal to avoid losing the Malian on a free transfer next summer.