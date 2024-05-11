Everton will be looking to make it five Premier League unbeaten when they host already relegated Sheffield United at Goodison Park this afternoon.

Sean Dyche's side drew 1-1 against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road last time out, ending the Toffees' three-game winning run which secured their top-flight status for another season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's first-half penalty was cancelled out by Elijah Adebayo's impressive strike, with neither side able to find a winner in the second 45.

With just two games remaining in the 2023/24 campaign, Everton are just playing for pride, but it could give the boss an opportunity to shuffle the pack and take a closer look at certain players ahead of next season.

Ahead of the clash against Chris Wilder's side, Dyche should drop one player and replace him with a talent who could potentially be featuring for the final time at Goodison.

Why Doucoure could make way vs Sheff Utd

Although midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has been impressive for the Toffees this season - scoring six goals, the second most of any player in the Everton squad - he's failed to find the back of the net once in 2024.

During his display against Rob Edwards' side last Friday, Doucoure only managed a 74% pass accuracy, completing just 17 out of the 23 passes he attempted that night.

He had a quiet game by his usual standards, managing to achieve a tally of just 28 touches, a figure of one every just under two minutes, but failing to create any real clear-cut chances in the process.

Doucoure's stats against Luton Town Statistics Tally Minutes played 54 Pass accuracy 17/23 (74%) Touches 28 Duels won 2/4 (50%) Possession lost 6x Stats via Sofascore

The former Watford midfielder also only won 50% of the duels he contested and gave possession away six times before being replaced in the 54th minute by Andre Gomes.

The fact he was hooked before the hour mark is evidence of his poor display, with Dyche potentially needing to replace him if the club are to continue their excellent recent form in the Premier League.

The man to replace Doucoure against Sheff Utd

Despite not starting any of the last four Premier League matches, midfielder Amadou Onana could have tempted boss Dyche to recall him to the starting lineup against the Blades this afternoon.

The "incredible" talent, as described by French football journalist Julien Laurens, has been excellent since his £33m move to the club from Lille, but has failed to nail down a regular starting spot in recent weeks.

Belgian midfielder Onana, who earns £100k-per-week as per Capology, has been linked with a move away from the Goodison as the club attempt to avoid any further punishment for breaching the PSR rules.

This afternoon could potentially be his last display in front of the Everton faithful, with the young "powerhouse" - as hailed by scout Antonio Mango - wanting to leave a lasting impression on the loyal fanbase.

Moving away from his potential departure, the Belgian deserves a recall, replacing Doucoure with the Malian international failing to take the opportunities handed his way over the past couple of months.