Everton will be hoping they can turn their overall form in the 2024/25 season around. So far, the Toffees have struggled, and whilst results have picked up in the past few games, Sean Dyche’s side are still struggling in the Premier League.

They currently sit 16th in the Premier League, with nine points to their name.

With that being said, things have improved of late for the Merseysiders. They are unbeaten in their last five outings, having drawn three and won two. Those victories were both massively important, beating fellow strugglers Crystal Palace at Goodison Park and Ipswich Town away from home.

Although things have been bleak on the whole for the Toffees this term, they have still had some standout performers.

Everton’s standout players this season

Arguably the Merseysiders’ standout player so far in 2024/25 has been Dwight McNeil. The winger has excelled this term, and already has six goals and assists to his name, double the amount of any other Toffees player.

However, the attacker picked up an injury in last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Fulham. It remains to be seen if he will be fit enough to face Southampton on Saturday, although Dyche explained in a press conference they are “hopeful” he can play a part. It would certainly be a blow to lose such a key player.

Summer signing Iliman Ndiaye is another player performing well for the Toffees this term. He cost Everton a reported fee of £15m from French side Olympique Marseille and has performed well in that famous blue shirt so far.

He has two goal involvements to his name so far. The Senegalese attacker scored in the 1-1 draw away to Leicester City, and grabbed a goal at Portman Road as they brushed aside Ipswich Town. Playing mainly on the left, it has been a productive start to life in Merseyside for Ndiaye.

Most G/A for Everton in 2024/25 PL Player Goals Assists Dwight McNeil 3 3 Dominic Calvert-Lewin 2 1 Ashley Young 0 3 Iliman Ndiaye 2 0 Michael Keane 2 0 Beto 1 0 Stats from Sofascore

For all of the Toffees good performers so far, especially after their unbeaten run of five games, they have had some players that have struggled in recent games. One of those players was Michael Keane, whose starting place could come under threat this weekend.

Why Keane could be dropped

It may come as a surprise that Dyche could consider dropping a man who has played all but one of the Toffees Premier League games this term. In fact, he has completed 90 minutes in each of his top-flight appearances this term.

Although he is a centre-back, former England international Keane has contributed to the Toffees' ten goals so far in the top flight. That included a sublime strike against Ipswich, which he lashed into the roof of the net as a centre-forward would.

However, in the Mersyesiders' most recent game against former boss Marco Silva’s Fulham side, Keane struggled. Brogan Clasper of Everton News gave him a 5/10 for his efforts that day, explaining that the defender was 'dominated by Raul Jimenez', the Cottagers centre-forward.

Whilst the Everton number five has been a key player for Dyche so far this term, England international Jarrad Branthwaite does seem to be back from injury, meaning he could drop out to accommodate the 22-year-old.

His injury was an issue that kept the youngster out of much of the 2024/25 campaign so far. He played 90 minutes against Crystal Palace, and four minutes against the West London side last weekend.

Dyche, however, will be hoping his number 32 has gotten over his injury issues and can play from the start, Whilst it may be a little harsh to drop Keane after such an important role so far, he could join the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin who are axed from the side.

The enterprising forward has struggled in front of goal recently. He has two top-flight strikes to his name so far but is now without a goal in five games.

He received a 4/10 for his performance last weekend against Fulham, a game in which he had a goal ruled out for offside. Clasper pointed out that Calvert-Lewin has now been offside 16 times this term, 'five more than any other player in the league', certainly an issue for the Toffees.

Dropping the likes of Calver-Lewin and Keane would accommodate someone like Beto, an in-form striker who scored last week, and Branthwaite, who certainly seems to be the first-choice centre-back under Dyche.