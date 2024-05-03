Everton will be looking to make it four Premier League wins in a row when they travel to face Luton Town at Kenilworth Road this evening.

Sean Dyche's side claimed a third successive top-flight victory last time out, beating fellow strugglers Brentford at Goodison Park, following on from the impressive 2-0 win over local rivals Liverpool.

A second goal in three matches for midfielder Idrissa Gueye secured a vital 1-0 win for the Toffees, as Dyche's side also kept their third clean sheet in as many games.

The Toffees secured their top-flight safety last weekend, extending their ever-present Premier League status for at least another season despite receiving a total of eight points deducted this campaign.

Despite the fantastic team display against Thomas Frank's side six days ago, Dyche should be looking to drop one player to give his side the best opportunity of extending their current winning run.

Why Youssef Chermiti could make way vs Luton

Although he made his first Premier League start in the win against Brentford last weekend, striker Youssef Chermiti could be in danger of dropping back to the bench ahead of the meeting with Rob Edwards' side tonight.

The youngster featured for 89 minutes during the victory, only managing to achieve 33 touches - the fewest of any Everton player who started the game.

The Portuguese forward also only managed to complete 15 passes, an average of one every 16 minutes, at a completion rate of just 68%.

Although he ran the channels well, Chermiti failed to impose himself as the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Beto would've, winning just five duels during his time on the pitch, but also losing 11.

It's clear he tried to make a positive impact on the encounter, but his eagerness to score saw the striker stray offside three times and gifting possession away ten times.

Liverpool Echo journalist Chris Beesley awarded the 19-year-old a 6/10 rating, the lowest in the starting lineup, with Dyche needing to unleash another forward against the Hatters.

The man to replace Chermiti against Luton Town

Although he's struggled with injuries again this season, striker Calvert-Lewin, who was dubbed "phenomenal" by former boss Carlo Ancelotti, has been a solid source of goals for the Toffees once again, with his tally of six in the Premier League the joint-most at the club, alongside Abdoulaye Doucoure.

He missed the win over Brentford with a knock, but in his pre-match press conference yesterday, Dyche confirmed that the striker was back in training and in contention for a return tonight.

His latest setback came at an awful time for the 27-year-old, who had managed to find the back of the net in three of his last four outings, including against Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

With Luton's pitch being one of the narrowest in England's top flight, the Toffees may resort to playing the occasional long ball tonight, with Calvert-Lewin's height and aerial ability potentially playing a huge part tonight.

He's averaged 6.2 aerials won per 90 this season, as per FBref, with the striker potentially being the difference in what could be a tight and cagey affair as Luton battle for Premier League survival.