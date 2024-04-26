Everton have enjoyed a brilliant week on the field, given all the controversy surrounding the Toffees' financial situation in recent months.

Sean Dyche's side have claimed back-to-back 2-0 Premier League wins against Nottingham Forest and Merseyside rivals Liverpool at Goodison Park.

However, after breaching the Premier League's PSR rules, the club were deducted eight points, dropping the club perilously close to the relegation places.

The club's defensive record has been a huge help in their bid to retain their ever-present Premier League status, conceding just 48 times - a record bettered by only the top three in the division.

However, it's their form in front of goal that has restricted Dyche's side as the Toffees have only found the net on 36 occasions in 2023/24 - with only bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United scoring less this season.

One player has often featured for the Toffees in the attacking third this season but has massively struggled, with the club needing to offload him over the summer.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's stats at Everton

After joining the club from Sheffield United back in 2016, striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin took time to settle into life at Goodison Park before making an impact over the next couple of years.

He remained a squad player up until the 2019/20 campaign, where he managed to achieve his best goalscoring campaign for the club, bagging himself 13 Premier League goals in his 36 outings for the Toffees.

However, Calvert-Lewin would better his impressive form from the season prior during 2020/21, scoring three more goals but featuring in three fewer matches - averaging a goal in 48% of his appearances that season.

Despite his goalscoring tally, the striker has only managed 14 Premier League goals in his last 63 outings, with Calvert-Lewin missing over half the games in 2021/22 and 2022/23 through injury.

He scored the crucial second goal against Jürgen Klopp's side in midweek, taking his tally to six for the current campaign, but ultimately, he looks a shadow of his former self.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's wage at Everton

Eight years on from his arrival at Goodison Park, the English forward now earns an eye-watering £100k-per-week, with the 27-year-old the club's fourth-highest earner behind Abdoulaye Doucoure, Jordan Pickford and Andre Gomes.

Everton's highest earners in 2023/24 Player Weekly wage Abdoulaye Doucoure £130k-p/w Jordan Pickford £125k-p/w Andre Gomes £112k-p/w James Tarkowski £100k-p/w Dominic Calvert-Lewin £100k-p/w Stats via Spotrac

His huge weekly wage sees him earn over six times more than promising youngster Jarrad Branthwaite, with the defender only earning £15k-per-week despite the brilliant campaign that has seen him feature 31 times in the Premier League this season - attracting interest from Manchester United.

Given his poor goalscoring form in recent times, the club should look to part ways with Calvert-Lewin in the summer, with the club saving a potential £5.2m a year in wages - a huge amount in their battle with PSR.

The 6 foot 2 striker is out of contract in the summer of 2025, with this summer potentially the last opportunity for the Toffees to make any money from any sale of the long-serving asset.

However, the club may have to rethink their £40m valuation of the 27-year-old, with the Toffees highly unlikely to receive a fee in that region due to his recent injury record and contact situation.