Everton's three-game winning streak in the Premier League came to an end last night, as they drew 1-1 away at strugglers Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Jarrad Branthwaite was dragged to the floor from a Toffees set-piece, with VAR needing to intervene before the decision was awarded.

However, the lead would only last seven minutes, as Elijah Adebayo's strike brought Rob Edwards' side level - a huge goal in their battle to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

With Everton already securing safety prior to the meeting tonight, Sean Dyche's side will be content with a point, in a game that lacked little quality throughout, with neither side threatening enough to claim all three points.

Despite that, one Everton player failed to impress after his recent good run of form, with Dyche potentially needing to experiment with other options in the remaining two outings this season.

Dwight McNeil's stats against Luton Town

After a goal and an assist in his last three matches, Dwight McNeil should've entered last night's clash full of confidence, but he looked a shadow of himself from the past few weeks, dropping a clanger of a performance against the Hatters.

During his 90-minute display, the 24-year-old only managed to achieve a tally of 51 touches, a figure beaten by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who managed to complete 62 - a concerning statistic.

McNeil also only managed to complete 26 passes, at a completion rate of 81%, with the wideman guilty of gifting possession away to the opposition.

McNeil's stats against Luton Town Statistics Tally Minutes played 90 Touches 51 Passes completed 26/32 (81%) Crosses completed 0/7 (0%) Possession lost 18x Duels won 2/5 (40%) Stats via Sofascore

In total, he lost possession 18 times, the most of any Everton player, with McNeil looking unsure whether to run at his man or turn back and keep possession - a scenario that contributed to his carelessness in possession.

The winger's poor display didn't stop there, attempting to play seven crosses during the draw, but failing to complete any, with all his efforts going astray.

He was awarded a 5/10 rating by Goodison News journalist Pranav Shahaney, who claimed that McNeil often 'took the safe route' instead of attacking the Luton full-backs.

The player who could replace McNeil

With Premier League safety already secured and only two games remaining until the curtain closes on the 2023/24 season, Toffees boss Dyche should potentially consider other alternatives in wide areas, with one eye on next season.

Youngster Lewis Dobbin has only started one Premier League game this season, coming off the bench in ten other matches - but hasn't featured since the defeat at Manchester United back in March.

However, the 21-year-old has managed to find himself on the scoresheet this season, scoring his first Everton goal in the victory over Chelsea in December.

Dobbin still has a year remaining on his current deal at Goodison Park, but with his lack of game time, it remains to be seen whether he will be kept on beyond the summer of 2025.

Dyche has the opportunity to offer the attacker a chance in the first-team against Sheffield United and Arsenal to prove himself, potentially allowing Dobbin to provide serious competition to McNeil next season.