In recent years, Everton have conducted sensible business, investing in up-and-coming talents that would bolster their squad and make the club a tidy profit in the process.

The club have moved away from signing high-profile names who have excelled previously, before arriving at Goodison Park, failing to make an impact and pocketing a small fortune from the club.

Additions of players such as Jarrad Branthwaite and James Garner are prime examples of their excellent dealings, with the duo joining the club for a combined £10m, before benefitting from regular game time, which has seen their values soar to a total of £44.7m as per Transfermarkt.

However, the club have slipped back to their old ways with one addition who has failed to make an impact during his short stint on Merseyside this campaign.

The player joined the club with high expectations of taking the attacking department to the next level, but he's disappointed during his limited game time under boss Sean Dyche.

Arnaut Danjuma's stats at Everton

After multiple failed attempts at convincing the winger to join the Toffees, Everton finally signed Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal last summer, on a deal until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

At the time, it looked as though Dyche and his side conducted smart business in bringing the Dutchman to Goodison, however, the move has been a disaster for all parties involved.

The 27-year-old has only made 14 appearances for the Toffees since the start of the season, starting just 14% of the club's Premier League outings in a campaign where the side claimed survival with three games to spare despite receiving a total of eight points deducted after multiple PSR breaches.

Danjuma has only found the back of the net on one occasion for the Toffees in the Premier League, scoring in the 2-2 draw away at Sheffield United at the start of the season.

His lack of minutes on the pitch has been further highlighted in recent weeks, with his start against Fulham back in January his latest appearance for the club, in what has been a disappointing campaign for the forward.

It's clear that Danjuma has fallen out of favour under Dyche, with the attacker failing to appear at all, despite the club's recent injury troubles at the top end of the pitch, with youngster Youssef Chermiti preferred to the Dutchman after injuries to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto.

Both parties will be desperate for the spell to come to an end, with the Toffees also needing to clear his hefty earnings off the wage bill ahead of the summer.

Arnaut Danjuma's wage at Everton

Although he's only on loan at Everton for the current campaign, Danjuma is still earning £52.5k-per-week, as per Capology - a huge amount given his lack of impact at Goodison, having now become something of a forgotten figure.

The "rubbish" loanee, as dubbed by Daily Mail journalist Ian Ladyman, will have pocketed a total of £2.7m in wages alone this season, a figure that would've seen him earn £450k per start.

His income at Everton is currently more than double than that of fellow attacker Dwight McNeil, who earns a reported £25k-per-week, despite keeping the 27-year-old out of the team for the vast majority of the 2023/24 season.

Players who earn less than Danjuma at Everton Player Wage Ashley Young £40k-p/w Jarrad Branthwaite £35k-p/w James Garner £30k-p/w Nathan Patterson £28k-p/w Dwight McNeil £25k-p/w Stats via Capology

It's a shame that the move for the attacker hasn't worked out this season, but the Toffees will be relieved that he's only at the club on a temporary basis, with Dyche able to reinvest the money elsewhere during the upcoming transfer window.

The summer could be a busy one for Everton, with sales needed to avoid further punishment, but also giving them the opportunity to showcase their excellent recruitment demonstrated in previous windows.