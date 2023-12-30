Two defeats from two has plunged Everton back into the relegation dogfight, yet Sean Dyche's men have the chance to secure a much-needed three points against an in-form Wolverhampton Wanderers side this afternoon.

With Luton Town - who could move above the Toffees with victory over Chelsea in today's early kickoff - having reduced the gap to just a solitary point, the pressure is now on those at Goodison to pick up a positive result away at Molineux.

While Dyche and co will be relieved to move on from meetings with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, they are faced with a Wolves side who they have failed to beat in their last five matchups - last tasting victory in May 2021.

Everton's starting XI in last victory over Wolves (19 May 2021) Position Player GK Jordan Pickford RB Ben Godfrey CB Michael Keane CB Yerry Mina LB Lucas Digne RM Seamus Coleman CM Allan CM Abdoulaye Doucoure LM Gylfi Sigurdsson ST Richarlison ST Dominic Calvert Lewin

Seeking to end that winless run, the Merseysiders' hopes may rely on who is fit and available for selection, amid a handful of possible injury concerns.

Everton team news vs Wolves

As Dyche revealed in his pre-match press conference, the relegation strugglers are still set to be without the experienced pairing of Idrissa Gueye and Ashley Young for the trip to the Midlands, with the two men missing out through injury.

While the expectation is that both James Tarkowski and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be fit to feature - despite the duo sitting out training on Thursday after sustaining knocks against City - there is a concern over the fitness of Abdoulaye Doucoure.

The Toffees' top scorer has missed the last two league games due to a thigh issue, with it not certain that he will make his return today, amid the need to pass a late fitness test.

While James Garner performed admirably in Doucoure's advanced midfield berth last time out, a tactical reshuffle could allow a chance for Arnaut Danjuma to earn a rare start - if the former Watford man is to remain absent for the third game running.

The reasons why Arnaut Danjuma could start against Wolves

Although Garner - who was awarded an 8/10 match rating by the Liverpool Echo's Chris Beesley for his performance earlier this week - has thrived in a number ten berth, there could be wisdom in dropping the youngster back slightly, in order to replace Amadou Onana at the base of the midfield.

The towering Belgian was not at his best against Pep Guardiola's men - notably losing the ball on 12 occasions - and could well benefit from a break from the action, with the quick turnaround in games likely to spark a need for rotation.

With Garner slotting in alongside Andre Gomes, it could then fall to Danjuma to offer a dynamic threat behind Calvert-Lewin, with the Englishman no doubt itching to start after featuring off the bench last time out.

Everton's number nine is yet to score in his career against the Old Gold, yet he could well be aided in seeking to terrorise Gary O'Neil's men by having Danjuma working off him, with the Netherlands international having played that role previously at parent club Villarreal.

In 2021/22, in particular, the Lagos-born star - who can be a "nightmare for defenders" according to pundit Kevin Phillips - scored 16 goals in all competitions for the La Liga side while typically operating through the middle as a centre-forward or as a second striker, indicating the threat he can pose in the final third.

That role could well bring the best out of the 26-year-old as he seemingly thrives when given the freedom to drive forward with the ball in tight spaces, showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 1% among his European peers for progressive carries per 90.

Although he has been limited to just three league starts so far this term, the £53k-per-week loanee could well represent something of a secret weapon, alongside Calvert-Lewin, later today.