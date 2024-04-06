Everton will be looking to claim their first Premier League victory of 2024 when they host Burnley at Goodison Park this afternoon.

Sean Dyche's side last won against the same opposition on December 16th, with Amadou Onana and former Clarets defender Michael Keane both on the scoresheet that day.

Since that victory, the Toffees have gone 13 league matches without a win, with Dyche's side needing to end their horrid run if they are to ensure survival before the end of the season.

The club currently sit four points clear of the drop, but should they receive any other punishment for breaking PSR rules, then the Merseysiders could find themselves in a precarious position.

Dyche has tried to alter things in recent weeks, with a win still eluding them, but the Toffees boss should look to one player to try and change their recent fortunes.

James Garner's stats for Everton

Since arriving at Goodison Park during the summer of 2022, midfielder James Garner has impressed in multiple different positions under Dyche.

He's often been utilised at right-back and right-midfield before finally getting his chance in the Toffees' midfield playing slightly behind Abdoulaye Doucoure in a three-man system.

His stats this season are very impressive, with the former Manchester United talent averaging 1.6 interceptions per game in the Premier League this season - a figure that ranks him within the top 8% of all midfielders in Europe's top five leagues this season.

Garner also averages 2.6 tackles per 90 this term, with the midfielder demonstrating his ball-winning qualities in the middle of Dyche's side.

The 23-year-old has also excelled in possession for the Toffees, averaging 3.3 progressive passes per game with the midfielder racking up two assists in the Premier League so far this campaign.

His talents are very well suited to playing in the attacking role currently occupied by Doucoure, with Garner needing to replace him ahead of the visit of Burnley this weekend.

Why Garner must be the man to replace Doucoure

The Malian midfielder is the club's top scorer in the Premier League during the 2023/24 campaign, but he produced a below-par display against Newcastle in midweek.

He was unable to have any sort of positive impact on the game, with the midfielder only winning 20% of the duels that he contested.

Doucoure only managed 23 touches during the meeting, with the midfielder also losing possession six times - an average of once every 10 minutes, with the former Watford man wasteful with his limited opportunities on the ball.

Given his poor performance, Dyche must replace the 31-year-old with Garner, the 23-year-old making an immediate impact off the bench on Tuesday after having a 92% pass accuracy and hitting the woodwork - nearly claiming a smash-and-grab victory for the Toffees.

The "unbelievable" talent, as described by former teammate Ryan Yates, has been a brilliant investment since his £9m move, with the youngster being a consistent figure during the club's disappointing spell.

He should be rewarded with a start, with Garner deserving of a rare opportunity to play in a more advanced berth with his pressing game and technical ability a really good fit for the role that could be vacated by Doucoure.