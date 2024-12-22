Everton secured an excellent draw against Arsenal last weekend and with the takeover of the club by the Friedkin Group this week, things are looking rosy for the Toffees.

They welcome Chelsea to Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon in what will be yet another tough match. If Sean Dyche can somehow gain a positive result against the Premier League’s form side, then it will be the ideal Christmas present for the supporters.

Everton team news vs Chelsea

If the club’s chances of victory appeared slim enough, Dyche could be without three players for the clash, making the challenge even more difficult.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the boss went deeper on the club’s injury issues, saying: “Jimmy and Tim are still a bit behind the curve. They’re making progress but that is not going to be quick progress at this stage.”

“Dwight is probably touch and go, he’s got a niggly knee, we are being careful with it, as is he, we are hopeful but we will have to wait and see.”

Everton's next five fixtures Date Opponent Venue 22/12/2024 Chelsea Goodison Park 26/12/2024 Man City Etihad Stadium 29/12/2024 Nottingham Forest Goodison Park 04/01/2025 Bournemouth Vitality Stadium 15/01/2025 Aston Villa Goodison Park Via Premier League

Dyche will require a big effort from the players he has at his disposal against Enzo Maresca’s side, especially from a defensive viewpoint.

This suggests that Jarrard Branthwaite will have an important part to play in bolstering Everton’s rearguard against a Chelsea side filled with confidence.

Jarrad Branthwaite could be Dyche’s hero vs Chelsea

Despite the strength that Chelsea have in their attack, scoring 71 goals in all competitions so far this season, it is clear that, defensively, Maresca hasn’t quite worked out his preferred options.

There is no doubt that Branthwaite would slot into their defence with ease, especially judging by his performances on the field under Dyche.

Last term, Jacek Kulig described the centre-back as an “absolute monster” after a display against Aston Villa. While he suffered a groin injury which saw him miss seven of the first eight league games of the campaign, Branthwaite has started the previous five.

In the top flight, he has won two ground duels per game – with a staggering 76% success rate - while he has also lost possession on just 4.9 occasions per game, has been dribbled past 0.3 times per game, and made 1.4 tackles each match.

Whereas, Tosin Adarabioyo, who started Chelsea's last match at centre-back, has only won 67% of his ground duels, winning one per match on average.

Aged just 22, there is still plenty of development left for the defender, and he will continue to go from strength to strength over the next couple of years.

Remaining in the Premier League will be crucial for the club to keep hold of Branthwaite, no doubt about that.

During the summer, Manchester United made an offer of around £35m for the player, which was swiftly booted out as it hadn’t met their £75m valuation.

If he continues to play as impressively as he has done recently, this valuation might just increase by the time next summer comes around.

Dyche will have to unleash Branthwaite if he wishes Everton to have any chance of gaining something against the Blues.