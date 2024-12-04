Wednesday night sees Everton play one of their most important games so far this season. The Toffees face Wolverhampton Wanderers who are a big relegation rival, in a six-pointer at Goodison Park. Sean Dyche’s side are currently just two points clear of the Old Gold, with 11 points compared to their nine.

The pressure is on the Merseysiders, who are on a lean run of form, having not won in their last five games. Most recently, they suffered a 4-0 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Bouncing back with a win over Wolves would be a huge statement of intent.

However, they will have to stop the Midlands club’s talisman, Matheus Cunha, who has a good record against the Toffees.

Cunha’s record vs. Everton

It has been a really impressive season so far for Brazilian attacker Cunha. He has been superb over the course of the last two seasons at Molineux, with 23 goals and 12 assists in 70 games. However, he has performed particularly well this term.

In 12 Premier League games in 2023/24 so far, the Brazilian has found the back of the net on seven occasions, grabbing himself three assists along the way, too. As per FBref, he is one of only six players to be in double figures for goals and assists.

That should certainly make Everton wary of how much damage Cunha could cause them. On top of that, he has an impressive record against the Toffees. In three games against the Merseysiders, he has one goal and one assist.

Having said that, they both came in the same game, a 3-0 battering of the Toffees midway through last season. Cunha helped himself to two goal involvements in a game where he ran the show.

As per Sofascore, the 25-year-old completed two out of three dribbles, playing two key passes and creating one big chance.

Dyche’s side must certainly be careful of Cunha, who could deal them some serious damage and help propel his side ahead of the Toffees in the relegation fight. However, there is one player who could be Everton’s own answer to the Wolves ace, Iliman Ndiaye.

How Ndiaye compares to Cunha

The Toffees signed Ndiaye in the summer from French side Olympique Marseille. He cost them a reported £15m and made the move back to England just one season after leaving Sheffield United for the South of France.

The £45k-per-week attacker has sparkled this season despite the fact his goals and assist numbers are not quite up to the same levels as those Cunha is hitting.

He has played 15 times in all competitions, and has three goals to his name, with two of those strikes coming in the Premier League. He is currently on a goal drought of five games but will be aiming to change that against Gary O’Neil’s side.

Interestingly, when comparing the Senegalese attacker’s Squawka stats to Cunha’s numbers, it is clear to see that the players are similar.

Whilst in many key metrics the Wolves attacker does come out on top, the gap between the pair is not too dissimilar. It is worth noting that Ndiaye actually averages more completed take-ons per game than the Brazil international, with 3.1 compared to 2.1.

Ndiaye vs. Cunha stats compared Stat (per 90) Ndiaye Cunha Chances created 0.9 2 Forward passes 6.2 8.2 Take-ons completed 3.1 2.1 Take-on success rate 50.77% 55.81% Touches 47.4 50.9 Stats from Squawka

There is no doubting Ndaiye’s talent, as the stats showcase. Football analyst Umir has been full of praise for the attacker in the past and explained he has “abundant quality” during his time at Bramall Lane.

The evidence is there that Ndiaye, a silky dribbler, can be Everton’s own version of Cunha. The Brazilian was crucial in helping Wolves survive last season, and the Toffees will be hoping Ndiaye can replicate his achievements and help them fight relegation, starting with the game on Wednesday night.