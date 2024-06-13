Everton will want to build on their 15th-placed finish in the Premier League next season, with the club needing to dip into the market to improve Sean Dyche’s squad.

The Toffees produced a great end to the campaign, winning five of the last eight matches to secure another season of top-flight football, despite receiving a total of eight points deducted during the 2023/24 campaign.

However, the club’s biggest issue on the field was highlighted, with the lack of goals evident during the 38 outings in the Premier League.

Dyche’s side only managed to score two or more goals in a game on ten occasions, accumulating a tally of just 40 goals - an average of just 1.05 goals per game, the second-lowest in the division narrowly ahead of relegated Sheffield United.

Only two players within the squad managed to score more than five goals, with £25m signing Beto failing to reach such heights following his big-money move to Goodison from Udinese last summer.

However, the Merseysiders are already targeting attacking alternatives ahead of the summer window, including one player who could prove to be excellent value for money following his impressive stint in England during 2023/24.

Everton interested in signing £8m talent this summer

According to Sport BILD via Sport Witness, Everton are one of a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing TSG Hoffenheim forward Jacob Braun Larsen this summer.

The Danish talent scored six times during his loan spell at Burnley last season, finishing as the Clarets’ top scorer in a campaign where they suffered an immediate return to the Championship.

The Toffees aren’t alone in the pursuit of the 25-year-old, with Julen Lopetegui’s side also interested in bringing Bruun Larsen back to England ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Unlike his move to Turf Moor, a deal for the former Borussia Dortmund man is likely to be a permanent one, with the report claiming he’s on the German club’s ’cut list’ and could be available for as little as €10m (£8m).

He would certainly be a shrewd addition to Dyche’s side, transforming his attacking and finally allowing the Toffees’ boss to forget about one player who failed to shine on Merseyside.

Why Bruun Larsen would be an upgrade on Jack Harrison

Jack Harrison spent the previous campaign on loan at Goodison from Leeds United after the Whites dropped back into England’s second tier after three years back in the top flight.

The 27-year-old Englishman featured 29 times for the Toffees in the Premier League, scoring just three goals in an all-round disappointing season for the forward.

However, after Daniel Farke’s side failed to claim promotion in the play-off final a couple of weeks ago, it was reported that the Toffees would look to re-sign the wideman on loan for next season.

Given his lack of impact and the availability of Bruun Larsen, Dyche’s side simply must forget about a reunion, with the Danish attacker producing high tallies in the vast majority of areas last term, proving why his former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre claimed that he "has the nose [for scoring opportunities]".

How Bruun Larsen and Harrison compare in 23/24 Statistics Bruun Larsen Harrison Games 32 29 Goals + Assists 6 6 Shots per 90 3.1 1.4 Percentage of shots on target 33% 27% Pass accuracy 72% 65% Goals per 90 0.4 0.1 Stats via FBref

When comparing the duo on FBref, they both have produced the same amount of goals and assists combined, but the former Burnley loanee has a higher goal per 90 average - a real key for Dyche’s side given their recent lack of goals.

Bruun Larsen also averages more shots per 90, whilst putting 6% more of his efforts on target, potentially having the ability to transform the Toffees’ dire record in front of goal.

The “superb” forward, as dubbed by ScoutedFTBL, has impressed in the Premier League and with the quality in the Everton ranks, he could be able to thrive once more, with the £8m fee touted a bargain for a player of his talent.