Everton have made some important transfers over the past few summers, as their objective within the Premier League has changed. Once, the Toffees were fighting to qualify for Europe, at times managing to fulfil that ambition.

Nowadays, however, the Merseysiders are scrambling around in the bottom half of the Premier League, fighting relegation. One of six sides who are Premier League ever-presents, the past few transfer windows have been crucial in order to stay in the top flight rather than compete for Europe. The 2023 window was one of those instances.

Everton’s 2023 summer window

The Toffees made five signings under Sean Dyche in his first summer transfer window as manager. Of those transfers, two were permanent deals, two players joined on loan and another on a free transfer.

The two temporary deals were that of Arnaut Danjuma from Spanish outfit Villarreal, and Jack Harrison from Leeds United. The former had previously played in England for both Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur, although struggled at Goodison Park, scoring just twice. Harrison performed well enough to get a second loan deal at the club.

Experienced Premier League player Ashley Young made the move to Merseyside for free after leaving Aston Villa. Now predominantly a full-back, he strengthened the Toffees back line and added experience alongside the likes of James Tarkowski and Seamus Coleman.

The two players who signed permanently were strikers Youssef Chermiti and Beto. Portugal under-21 international Chermiti, who signed from Sporting, has yet to score for the club amid a sticky past year or so, although is just 20 years of age.

Beto, however, is someone they perhaps could have expected more from. He cost upwards of £30m but has not lived up to that price tag yet.

The Guinea-Bissau forward has just seven goals and two assists to his name in 44 games so far.

Beto stats per competition for Everton Season Competition Games Goals Assists 2023/24 Premier League 30 3 0 2023/24 Carabao Cup 4 2 1 2023/24 FA Cup 3 0 1 2024/25 Premier League 5 1 0 2024/25 Carabao Cup 2 1 0 Stats from Transfermarkt

Frustratingly for Dyche, Everton were linked with another striker instead of their number 14 last summer, who ended up becoming one of the deadliest finishers in Europe.

The player Everton nearly signed instead of Beto

The player in question here is Bayer Leverkusen and Nigeria international striker Victor Boniface. He joined the 2023/24 German champions just over 12 months ago, for a reported fee of £16.6m, almost half of what the Toffees paid for Beto just a month or so later.

According to a report from journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Merseysiders were keen on bringing the Niergian to the club. He suggested in July 2023 that they got “initial information” about a potential move for the striker, from then-club Union Saint-Gilloise.

Looking back on it, they must regret not doing the deal given the career trajectory of Boniface since then. Last term, he scored 21 goals and grabbed ten assists in 34 games in all competitions. He flew out of the traps in his debut season, scoring eight goals and grabbing five assists in the first 13 Bundesliga matches.

Already, the “monster” centre-forward, as football scout Antonio Mango described him, has had a superb start to the new season. He has eight goals and an assist in 12 games so far.

Incredibly, that is more goals than Beto has managed in his Everton career so far, showing just what Dyche’s side missed out on.

It may be no surprise that Boniface is now very highly valued. According to CIES Football Observatory, the Leverkusen striker is worth a whopping £72.2m, even more than fellow Nigeria striker, and equally deadly finisher Victor Osimhen.

Everton must surely rue missing out on such a talent. They could have had the next great Premier League-era striker at the club, following in the footsteps of the likes of Wayne Rooney and Romelu Lukaku.

Instead, they missed out on Boniface and ended up with Beto, who has just not lived up to expectations yet. It goes down as a big miss from Everton’s point of view.