It’s safe to say boss Sean Dyche has worked miracles at Everton this season, transforming the club into a solid defensive unit and securing Premier League survival.

The Toffees have enjoyed a brilliant end to the campaign, winning four of the last five games, drawing the other, in a run that has seen Dyche’s side concede just a singular goal against Luton Town.

Everton have succeeded on a foundation of being solid at the back and winning games by one goal - a feat that has happened in six of their 13 Premier League wins this season.

The Toffees have only conceded 1.3 goals per game this campaign, the best record in the bottom half of the table - a stat that has boosted the club’s league position astronomically.

However, the club have struggled in front of goal, scoring just 1.05 goals per match, with one player in particular struggling to add any creativity in the final third.

Jack Harrison’s stats at Everton in 2023/24

Winger Jack Harrison was brought in on loan to bolster Everton’s forward line ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, following Leeds United’s relegation to the Championship.

Following a season that saw him score five and assist seven in the Premier League, there were high expectations for the attacker to thrive at Goodison, but he’s failed to deliver.

In his 29 appearances for the Toffees, Harrison has only managed three goals and three assists, half the tally he managed at Leeds, with the 27-year-old outscored by the majority of the club’s other attacking options.

Everton senior attacker's PL stats 23/24 Statistics Harrison DCL Beto McNeil Games 29 31 29 34 Goals 3 7 3 3 Assists 3 2 0 6 G+A per 90 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.3 Stats via Transfermarkt

His best performance undoubtedly came in the 3-0 win against Bournemouth back in October, with a third of his goal contributions throughout the entire campaign coming in that one match.

Harrison has only managed one goal contribution in 2024, with his last goal coming in the 2-2 draw against Tottenham back in February, going 12 matches without any goals or assists - having now also been ruled out of the club's final game of the season through injury.

With the winger only at Goodison Park on a temporary basis, the club confirmed that he wouldn't be staying ahead of the 2024/25 campaign - for now, at least - with the Toffees able to save a huge chunk on their wage bill next season.

How much Jack Harrison earns at Everton

According to Capology, the loanee earns a reported £90k-per-week, making him the club’s fifth-highest earner on Merseyside.

Over the course of his one-year loan, he will have pocketed £4.6m, a total that will have seen Dyche’s side fork out £766k per goal contribution during his time in Everton colours.

His weekly wage of £90k sees him earn more than James Garner and Jarrad Branthwaite, with the pair earning £30k and £35k-per-week respectively - a total of £65k, which is still £25k-per-week less than Harrison.

The young duo - who are just 23 and 21, respectively - could well have long-term futures at Goodison, if the club can fend off any lurking suitors, yet for Harrison, his time at the club is coming to an end.

It’s a real shame for both parties that the move hasn’t been a success, but the club will be relieved that the deal is coming to an end in June, with Dyche able to reinvest the wages saved over the summer.