Everton have fuelled themselves with the taste of victory after thrashing Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek, but now face a different beast in neighbours Liverpool.

It's set up to be a barnstormer. The final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park; the chance for the Toffees to pluck more points from their first-placed neighbours after they drew on Wednesday.

Sean Dyche has been dealt a reprieve after his side's excellent Premier League win, but he knows that the gruelling run of fixtures still to come before the new year could be his undoing.

Everton - Remaining Fixtures in 2024 (PL) Date Opponent Venue 07/12/24 Liverpool Goodison Park 14/12/24 Arsenal Emirates Stadium 22/12/24 Chelsea Goodison Park 26/12/24 Man City Etihad Stadium 29/12/24 Nott'm Forest Goodison Park

Liverpool have their flaws, but the hosts will need to silence Mohamed Salah if they are to banish their neighbours back across the river with more ground ceded.

Why Everton need to silence Mohamed Salah

Salah's been rather good this season, with 15 goals and 12 assists across 21 matches in 2024/25. The Egpyt forward doesn't always play well, but invariably finds one pocket from which he makes a key contribution for Arne Slot's side.

Everton haven't recaptured their defensive solidity from last season but still boast a resilient and steely backline, with their 21 goals conceded in the Premier League this year the second-lowest from any team in the bottom seven.

Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski have been up and down in recent weeks but kept the Wolves at bay in midweek and made 21 total tackles, interceptions and clearances between them, as per Sofascore.

The English titans also won a combined six out of seven contested ground duels, and replicating that strength and toughness will be crucial in nullifying Salah.

Of course, the defenders can only do so much and will need those at the front of the ship to step up. Dyche will need Iliman Ndiaye to put in an electric display, for he might prove to be Everton's own version of Salah this afternoon.

Iliman Ndiaye could be Everton's answer to Salah

Everton signed Ndiaye from Marseille for a £15m fee in the summer, and he has made his mark across the opening months of his Merseyside career, scoring three goals and being hailed for his "dynamite" quality by pundit Jamie Redknapp.

The Premier League has been alerted to his quality alright: as per FBref, Ndiaye ranks among the top 9% of attacking midfielders and wingers in England's top flight for pass completion, the top 5% for successful take-ons and the top 1% for interceptions per 90.

A successful take-on is recorded when a player beats their opponent by directly carrying the ball past them while retaining possession.

This is a dynamic and rounded threat, capable of turning matches on their head through slick movements and combative defending - the latter of which was evidenced through his winning of eight duels against the Old Gold, not his flashiest performance but crucial for the win.

He's so difficult to defend against, with that 'X-factor' that could swing the pendulum Everton's way later today. Who knows, he might even prove to be Dyche's answer to Salah, carrying that special something that none of his teammates can provide.

Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

In any case, he's "Everton's new hope" - as The Athletic's Patrick Boyland has dubbed him - and will be desperate to make his mark against Liverpool.