In the early stages of every FIFA game, now EA FC, users have to slowly build up their Ultimate Team squads.

Collecting silver and bronze cards is where this tends to begin, and you get a feel for some alternative cards that are worth using.

Football FanCast runs you through a starting XI of silver cards that are fun to use and work well in-game on EA FC 24.

Jason Steele

Goalkeeper, Brighton

The Premier League is the location for our goalkeeper and in particular, the south coast.

Jason Steele was hugely impressive last season, displacing Robert Sanchez in between the Brighton & Hove Albion sticks.

This time around, the Englishman has interchanged with Bart Verbruggen in Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

In terms of EA FC, Steele is a 71-rated rare silver card.

75 kicking and 72 positioning are his standout stats on the front of his Ultimate Team item, which won’t necessarily blow you away, but his reflexes feel much higher than a 71 when playing with him.

Ruan

Right-back, D.C. United

Oue right-back choice takes us to MLS, with Ruan, who currently plays for D.C. United.

Ruan is pretty nifty on the flank with his 92 pace, though it has to be said that 55 defending for a defender isn’t particularly inspiring. However, he has the recovery speed to make up for it and works just as well as a RWB or even a RM.

Ruan enjoyed a few good years at Orlando City, winning the US Open Cup there before leaving to ply his trade in the capital.

Elisabeth Tse

Centre-back, Havre AC

The addition of female players into Ultimate Team has been one of the major changes moving into the EA FC era. Being able to play with players from leagues such as the WSL and NWSL is really refreshing and much-needed.

Elisabeth Tse is a Canadian centre-back and is just 20 years old who plays their football for Le Havre in the French top flight.

Speed at the back is always important whether you want to admit it or not, so 65 pace for a silver defender isn't too shabby. Other notable stats include 80 jumping and 78 strength, which contribute towards Tse’s 71 overall physicality.

Some players can feel clunky in-game but Tse is the opposite, as both on and off the ball, everything is smooth with her in the team at the heart of defence.

Mamadou Fall

Centre-back, FC Barcelona

Elisabeth Tse’s centre-back partner in this team is just slightly quicker with 68 pace, while Mamadou Fall's sprint speed being his superior stat ahead of acceleration.

Mamadou Fall of FC Barcelona is the man in question, and similarly, his jumping and strength stats tower over the rest with 82 and 78 respectively.

Fall made just 42 appearances in Major League Soccer with LAFC before earning a high-profile move to the La Liga giants.

The Senegalese defender, who is part of the Barca Atletic squad, can also play at right-back which is a huge plus, and at 6 foot 2, he is a force to be reckoned with in both boxes.

Bali Mumba

Left-back, Plymouth Argyle

Bali Mumba has been a revelation since he first arrived at Plymouth Argyle - with his successful spell on loan from Norwich City earning him a permanent move to Home Park.

84 pace and 71 dribbling are a solid pair of stats, but it is his 93 balance that comes to the fore when you set off on a mazy Mumba dribble.

He beats players with ease even in this higher division, following Argyle’s title win last term, and this is represented in the game.

Not only can Mumba play in a variety of positions on UT, but he also has 3-star skill moves and a 5-star weak foot. The latter is particularly evident as when you do drive up the field with the Argyle man, he can weave left and right.

High work rate in attack and defence put the icing on the cake.

Bali Mumba's Plymouth Argyle numbers Appearances 68 Goals 8 Assists 12 Stats correct as of 10th December 2023

Hernani

Right-midfielder, Rio Ave

This isn’t the first or last mention of the fact that pace is integral to success on EA FC.

Some people may not want to admit that, with the ability to outperform and out-dribble players being more rewarding, but that is just the way it works.

A right-flank of Ruan and Rio Ave's Hernani with his 89 pace makes them a lethal duo and it is certainly his speed which stands out.

The Portuguese wide-man has slightly underwhelming shooting stats, but he can dribble well and has 5-star skill moves.

He is great fun to use and the end product can be put on the shoulders of those around him.

Jose Cifuentes

Centre-midfielder, Rangers

Jose Cifuentes made the move to Rangers from LAFC, where his final act in the US was to help win them the MLS Cup - with Gareth Bale’s last-gasp goal taking the game to penalties before the side proceeded to emerge victorious on spot-kicks.

Cifuentes is the first of our two mobile midfielders and there is a lot to like across the board when it comes to his statistical breakdown.

Stats go from amber to green on the traffic light system when they surpass 70, and he has shot power, balance, ball control, dribbling, defensive awareness, strength and stamina all in this ballpark.

On top of his wide range of green stats, Cifuentes has 70 agility and composure.

With 3-star skill moves and a 4-star weak foot, there is a lot to like about this Ultimate Team card on EA FC, even if one drawback is that he can’t be used in any position other than CM.

Warren Zaire-Emery

Centre-midfielder, Paris SG

Unlike Cifuentes, Paris Saint-Germain wonderkid Warren Zaire-Emery has the ability to be deployed as a CDM in addition to his default position of CM.

There has been a large cultural shift in the French capital in the past year or so, with Neymar and Lionel Messi departing and being replaced by less high-profile players in comparison to the usual PSG acquisitions of recent times.

Zaire-Emery is benefiting from this shift and despite his tender years, the midfielder has been trusted greatly by Luis Enrique in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

There is no doubt that the 17-year-old will go on to great things, but for the time being, he is a 74-rated rare silver card with a lot to like about it.

No stats of Zaire-Emery’s jump off the page exactly, but he is a very well-rounded player both on EA FC and in real life.

76 sprint speed, 75 vision, 77 short passing, 76 ball control and 75 composure are amongst his higher numbers.

Warren Zaire-Emery's PSG numbers Appearances 47 Goals 4 Assists 5

Gio Queiroz

Left-midfielder, Arsenal

Returning to England now, but the destination this time is the Women’s Super League.

Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal have a lot of talented players in the wide areas, whether it be Caitlin Foord, Katie McCabe or Beth Mead.

Gio Queiroz was just a teenager when she arrived in north London and spent last season on loan at Everton.

This time around, the Brazilian has remained a Gunner for the campaign and may yet leave on loan again in the new year, though she remains a very bright prospect indeed.

In terms of EA FC, Queiroz can play at LM, LW, RW or even ST.

Also, the Arsenal star has a solid amount of pace with 79 acceleration and 79 sprint speed, not to mention that she also boasts 82 balance and 78 ball control, which play into her dribbling abilities.

When using Queiroz’s card, there is a feeling of gliding across the turf which makes for a much more enjoyable experience in-game.

Artem Dovbyk

Striker, Girona

The first of our two forwards to lead the line is Ukrainian Artem Dovbyk.

Dovbyk earned a TOTW card very recently, so who knows how far his stock could rise?

His Girona side won 4-2 away at Osasuna in November and he played a part in the first three goals, assisting two and scoring one.

He also opened the scoring as they won at the home of Barcelona to remain at the La Liga summit.

Dovbyk’s player-of-the-match display against Osasuna was recognised by EA FC, but that card is 83-rated, so doesn’t fit the bill for this list.

However, his base card is 70-rated and a combination of 74 pace and the fact that he is 6 foot 1 is certainly enticing.

This makes him a dual threat in the opposition’s box, and when you add 3-star skill moves, a 4-star weak foot, 73 shot power and 85 jumping into the equation, success can easily be had there.

Ally Watt

Striker, Orlando Pride

Our final player on this list plays their football in the US for NWSL side Orlando Pride.

Ally Watt won a couple of trophies in Australia with Melbourne City, but is yet to do so back in her own country.

The striker, who previously played for North Carolina Courage and OL Reign, can alternatively play at CF or RM.

87 sprint speed is Watt’s standout stat, but she also has 87 jumping, so aerial threat is clearly a part of her game.

74 finishing is very respectable for a 74-rated silver card, especially when combined with her aforementioned pace, so the medium/medium work rates can be overlooked if that's a red flag for you.