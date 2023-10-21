EA Sports FC 24 was released at the end of September in the UK and is the first iteration of the game in the post-FIFA era.

Pace will always be key for players, and this edition is no different. Football FanCast gives a rundown of the 15 fastest male players you can play with on EA FC 24, ranked by their sprint speed.

15 Moteb Al-Harbi (Al-Shabab)

Saudi Arabia is where we start with full-back Moteb Al-Harbi.

The 23-year-old, who plays for Al Shabab, has a rating of 94 for sprint speed and 92 for acceleration, as well as having high agility and a 3-star weak foot.

As a 68-rated silver card, he maybe isn’t someone that many people will be looking to use to challenge the very best, but if anyone is building a Saudi Pro League team, then Al-Harbi is a powerful option on the flank.

14 Cade Cowell (SJ Earthquakes)

From Saudi Arabia to the United States with the explosive Cade Cowell.

Capable of huge bursts of pace, this explosiveness is reflected by his 92-rated acceleration.

Similarly to Al-Harbi, the San Jose Earthquakes forward also has a sprint speed rating of 94, and so is another silver card that could be a fine alternative when working on a budget.

13 Theo Hernandez (Milan)

Someone who isn’t very cheap at all is AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez.

The Frenchman plays as a left-back on paper, but his mazy dribbling ability takes him all over the pitch - and that is something which can be easily recreated in the game.

His overall rating is 85, making him a rare gold card, and has the pace attributes that would frighten the best of his fellow full-backs. Adding Hernandez’s 84-rated physicality into the mix, it is easy to see why he could cost you as much as 100k on Ultimate Team.

12 Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce)

Bright Osayi-Samuel previously played for Blackpool and Queens Park Rangers, but has more recently become a Turkish Cup winner with Fenerbahce.

Whilst he has previously been a winger on the game, right-back is his primary position on his 24 UT card, though you can always convert him into a RWB or RM.

The Nigeria international has 3-star skill moves and 3-star weak foot, so paired with his electric pace, he could be a great player to unleash going forward.

11 Kevin Schade (Brentford)

The first of two Premier League players is someone you perhaps wouldn’t expect, in the form of Brentford’s Kevin Schade.

His ability to play anywhere across the frontline as well as at LM could come in very handy.

Schade comes in ahead of the previous players despite having the same level of sprint speed due to his superior 93-rated acceleration - though but his finishing (68) and composure (60) could be something of a deterrent.

10 Inaki Williams (Athletic Club)

Inaki Williams has been a regular choice in the early stages of any Ultimate Team lineup when it comes to La Liga forwards, and he is the fastest in the Spanish top flight once again this year.

Athletic Club now have his brother Nico on their books as well - who is by no means slow himself - and they could be a lethal duo on the same team.

As is the case with Schade, Inaki boasts an acceleration rating of 93 and a sprint speed value of 94, though his 78 shooting rating might see players lean towards deploying him on the right wing rather than centrally.

9 Ismaila Sarr (OM)

Finishing off the group of players with 94 sprint speed is former Watford man Ismaila Sarr, now of Marseille.

Marseille’s attacking options see Sarr team up with the likes of Iliman Ndiaye, Francois Mughe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, something which sounds like an exciting prospect when you’re playing in kick-off mode.

Sarr’s dribbling seems on the low side, with a rating of just 81, but with his raw pace, he can fly down the right flank and get crosses in. Alternatively, switch his card to LM and have the ability to cut back in and get shots off.

8 Sheraldo Becker (Union Berlin)

The last of the five so-called big leagues in Europe to be reached on this list is the German Bundesliga - but they are certainly well represented further down the line.

Sheraldo Becker of Union Berlin kicks off the 95-sprint speed section, with his 93-rated acceleration being very impressive as well.

When it comes to cheap options for strikers, similarly to Inaki Williams, pace stats that are this high mean that a shooting rating in the mid-high 80s can be overlooked. Becker himself has 76 shooting and can be changed to RM or CF if needed.

7 Sirlord Conteh (SC Paderborn 07)

Remaining in Germany but dropping down to the second tier as we travel west across the country to Paderborn.

Sirlord Conteh’s playstyle of mostly explosive pace is a hugely exciting one, even if he is a second-division player who won’t be used all that much.

His available positions are the exact same as Becker's and is also a striker by default, but his acceleration is even higher at a staggering 94, providing the slight extra edge.

6 Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa)

According to EA FC, Moussa Diaby has the highest sprint speed in the Premier League with 95 and he also has an acceleration rating of 95 to go with it.

The Frenchman joined Aston Villa from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen in the summer and millions have already been able to witness his impact on the game.

Diaby fits into the mould of a player with a wicked foot who will look to cut in regularly, and even if a defender knows what he is going to do, stopping him is another thing altogether, similar to the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Bukayo Saka.

At the same time, the Villa man has a very capable 3-star weak foot to go with his explosive speed, while his 4-star skill moves mean he can be a threat all over the field.

5 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

If you want to use Inaki Williams but are deterred by his weak finishing stats, just put him in the same Ultimate Team XI as Vinicius Junior.

Granted, the Brazilian will set you back more than 900k, but pairing his pace and versatility with 89-rated finishing and 92-rated dribbling makes him a terror to any backline.

Vinicius’ 5-star skill moves suits some people more than others, but 4-star weak foot is something everyone can utilise, making him very unpredictable when driving forward.

4 Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern Munchen)

Alphonso Davies is hard done by given that he is fourth on the list, yet he isn’t the fastest Bundesliga player nor the fastest defender, either.

Focusing on what the Canadian does have, though - a Defence rating of 74 means that he will be a lot better going both ways than people perhaps give him credit for in the real world.

At the same time, if you're looking to take advantage of what the full-back can do in a more advanced position, there is the option to push him up to LWB or even LM.

An acceleration value of 96 and a sprint speed rating of 95 to go with his 4-star weak foot and 4-star skill moves at just 30,000 coins is ridiculous, in truth.

3 Jeremiah St. Juste (Sporting CP)

Jeremiah St. Juste has the highest sprint speed in the world according to EA FC, and his move away from the German Bundesliga means that he doesn’t fit alongside Alphonso Davies in a team as well as he used to.

The Dutchman switched Mainz for Sporting CP last year, and the fact that you can switch him to a right-back is particularly eye-catching.

St. Juste is 6 foot 1 and has a Physical rating of 73, so he can certainly hold his own, while he also has the speed to dribble out of danger as well.

2 Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund)

In terms of raw speed, Bayern’s Alphonso Davies is pipped to the post in Germany by Karim Adeyemi, who plays for rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Adeyemi has a sprint speed rating of 96, but he is the man to take a silver medal ahead of Sporting's St. Juste due to his 96-rated acceleration. Add an agility rating of 88 into the mix and he truly is a must-have when it comes to ability on the ball.

Returning to the thought of kick-off mode, and while Dortmund have lost Jude Bellingham in midfield, Adeyemi in a front three with Youssoufa Moukoko and Donyell Malen is a scary proposition indeed.

1 Kylian Mbappe (Paris SG)

Kylian Mbappe tops a lot of lists when the topic is EA FC stats, so it shouldn’t be all that surprising that he leads the way with a ridiculous sprint speed value of 97.

Only one card on all of Ultimate Team has a higher score in that department, and that is, of course, Mbappe himself in Trailblazer form.

Mbappe is a cheat code that makes Paris Saint-Germain a nightmare to face, even when you consider that they no longer have Neymar, Lionel Messi or Marco Verratti in their arsenal.

The Frenchman has an overall rating of 91 and there are too many mouth-watering stats to mention. Most importantly, though, he has 97 in both pace metrics, as well as scoring insanely high on dribbling (93) and finishing (94), along with 5-star skill moves. He is the true speed demon.