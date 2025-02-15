Seeing a young player come up through the academy system to establish himself as a star in the first-team is a joy for Manchester United supporters to watch.

The famous class of '92, including the likes of David Beckham and Paul Scholes, were a great example of the quality that can be unearthed from the youth set-up.

Kobbie Mainoo, who has started 15 matches in the Premier League this season, is the latest player to emerge as a star at Old Trafford after coming through the academy.

It does not always work out perfectly, irrespective of talent, however, and former Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard will tell you that.

Jesse Lingard's unfulfilled potential

The English dynamo came up through the academy and starred for the United first-team, after spells on loan at Birmingham, Brighton Derby, and Leicester, as he made 232 appearances for the senior side.

Lingard's best season in a United shirt came in the 2017/18 campaign. The midfield star scored eight goals and provided six assists in 33 Premier League outings that term.

However, Lingard was never able to kick on and only managed five goals and two assists in his next 49 Premier League matches for the club over the next two-and-a-half seasons before being sent out on loan to West Ham at the start of 2021.

The academy graduate went on to plunder an eye-catching