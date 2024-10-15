Glasgow Rangers decided to lower the average age of their playing squad over the summer transfer window by making moves in and out of Ibrox.

The Light Blues immediately cut a host of experienced stars at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, as Jon McLaughlin, John Lundstram, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, and Kemar Roofe were allowed to depart at the end of their respective contracts.

Philippe Clement and head of recruitment Nils Koppen also allowed the likes of Connor Goldson, Todd Cantwell, Scott Wright, and Ben Davies to move on from Glasgow, albeit Davies has only left on loan to join Birmingham City for the season.

Those exits allowed the Gers to dip into the market to sign the likes of Nedim Bajrami, Hamza Igamane, Connor Barron, Jefte, and Oscar Cortes, among others.

The average age of the squad in the 2023/24 campaign was 26.2 and the work done over the course of the summer transfer window has lowered it by almost an entire year to 25.3 this term.

Their work may not be done yet, though, as the Scottish giants have been urged to part ways with another player in the January window - Rabbi Matondo.

Rangers told they should have sold Rabbi Matondo

Speaking to IbroxNews, Derek Ferguson has claimed that the Light Blues should have cashed in on the Wales international ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The former Gers man believes that the winger, who is one of the higher earners in the squad, should have been moved on from Ibrox as part of the summer exodus at Ibrox.

Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

He told IbroxNews: "Ah! Matondo, he’s one of the highest paid players. He gave one of his best performances against a team that’d been beat by one of the lower-league teams, thats Spartans beating Ross County, then he had a good game against them at Hampden.

"That, plus the other moment that he’s given us was the goal against Celtic. No, Matondo should have been out the door."

Interestingly, Rangers did have an opportunity to part ways with the former Manchester City man during the last transfer window, as Championship side Norwich City came in for him.

It was reported that the Canaries attempted to sign the forward on loan from the Scottish giants towards the end of the window, and that they saw their enquiry knocked back by the Gers.

Whilst it would only have been a temporary deal to send him to Carrow Road, that move would have given him a chance to go and play regular football.

That could, then, have attracted interest from other clubs to facilitate a permanent exit from Ibrox, either in January or next summer, whether that would have been to Norwich or another team.

Rangers must now rectify their mistake in the summer by finally ditching him in the next transfer window, as he currently earns even more than Tom Lawrence - who has enjoyed a strong start to the season.

Tom Lawrence's form this season

Another Wales international, the former Derby County playmaker has emerged as a key performer for Clement in the number ten role so far this term.

=He has showcased his quality in the Europa League and the Scottish Premiership and has made it clear that he is ready to fight for his future at Ibrox, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

Lawrence recently scored in the 4-1 defeat to Lyon in the Europa League and created one 'big chance' for his teammates before being withdrawn with an injury at half-time.

As you can see in the clip above, his razor-sharp reactions allowed him to find the back of the net to draw his side level in the game at the time.

The 30-year-old dynamo, who turns 31 in January, has also caught the eye with his impressive displays in the top-flight so far this term for Rangers.

24/25 Premiership Tom Lawrence Appearances 6 Starts 5 Goals 3 Big chances created 3 Assists 1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the former Championship star has produced six goals and 'big chances' created combined in five appearances in the division.

His teammates have let him down at times with their wasteful finishing as they have only scored once from the three 'big chances' that he has provided.

Lawrence appears to be on his way to earning an extension on his current £22k-per-week contract, which expires next summer, as he is consistently proving his usefulness to Clement and Rangers with his strong performances in the Premiership and the Europa League.

Why Rangers should ditch Rabbi Matondo

Matondo, meanwhile, is reportedly on £23k-per-week and the Gers must take Ferguson's advice and move him out of the door in the January window.

As the ex-Rangers man stated, the winger enjoyed one good game against a struggling Ross County - providing two goals and two assists - but has struggled aside from that.

The Light Blues forward has not been able to enjoy a consistent run of form throughout his career at Ibrox so far, as he has endured a string of injury issues. He has missed at least 17 games, including the current campaign, in all three of his seasons in Glasgow.

Matondo has already missed 17 matches in all competitions with a hamstring injury this term and is not expected to return to action until December, after he was absent for 19 games for club and country in the 2023/24 campaign.

Last season, the 24-year-old attacker only made 19 appearances in the Premiership for the Light Blues, which shows that he was only available for half of the league season - due to injuries.

23/24 Premiership Rabbi Matondo Appearances 19 Goals 5 Assists 3 Key passes per game 0.6 Duel success rate 46% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, he did contribute with eight direct goal involvements in that time, which is a respectable return from 19 games.

However, Matondo has become a liability at Ibrox because Clement cannot rely on him to perform week-in-week-out, or to be fit for a consistent period of time during a season - as illustrated by his current injury absence.

Therefore, the Belgian boss must now brutally ditch the winger from the club in the January transfer window, if they can take advantage of potential interest from south of the border from the summer.