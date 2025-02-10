It is fair to say that the season has not gone to plan for Glasgow Rangers so far as they are facing an uphill battle in their pursuit of silverware.

The Light Blues are already 13 points behind Glasgow rivals Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premiership title, which makes it seem unlikely that they will avoid missing out on the top-flight trophy for the fourth year in succession.

Philippe Clement's men did have a big chance to lift a piece of silverware in December after they took the Hoops to penalties in the final of the SFA Cup, but they just fell short.

The Gers did not use the January transfer window, however, to massively bolster their chances of success in the second half of the 2024/25 campaign.

Nils Koppen brought in central defender Rafael Fernandes on loan from Lille to provide back-up to the likes of Robin Propper, John Souttar, and Clinton Nsiala, and that was the only immediate addition of the window.

The Ibrox giants did, however, announce that they have secured a pre-contract agreement with Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron, who is now set to move to the club in the summer.

Why Lyall Cameron could be a good signing

It was recently reported that the Light Blues may have to pay a compensation fee of around £400k, as the 22-year-old came up through the ranks at Dundee, despite him being out of contract at the end of the season.

This means that Rangers are set to sign the Premiership talent for a bargain fee, particularly when you consider his impressive performances in the division this season.

The Scotland U21 international provided a timely reminder of his quality in the SFA Cup on Saturday, as the midfield whiz scored two goals and provided one assist in a 4-0 win over Airdrieonians for Dundee.

Cameron has, now, racked up a return of ten goals and eight assists in 31 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish side, typically deployed as a central midfielder, but he has also been utilised in a number ten position.

24/25 Premiership Lyall Cameron Appearances 23 Goals 5 Big chances created 4 Assists 4 Key passes per game 1.6 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 22-year-old dynamo has proven his quality at the top end of the pitch in the Premiership, with nine direct goal contributions in 23 outings.

This form comes after the Dundee academy graduate scored five goals in 32 appearances in the top-flight during the 2023/24 campaign, which came after a return of seven goals in 25 Championship matches for Montrose on loan in the previous season.

Cameron could come in to provide an attacking threat from midfield, whilst being a relatively cheap option, which is why this could be an excellent piece of business for the club.

The Dundee youngster is reportedly on £340-per-week, per Salary Sport, and that could soar significantly upon his deal at Rangers coming into effect, particularly when you consider the wage bill at Ibrox.

What Rangers' wage bill looks like after signing Cameron

No regular first-team member at Rangers earns less than £1.4k-per-week, per Salary Sport, and this suggests that Cameron is in line for a big wage increase next season, assuming that they put him in line with a first-team wage at Ibrox.

In fact, the highest earner at the club earns almost 100 times more per week than the Dundee youngster, as club captain James Tavernier is reportedly on £30k-per-week.

Top ten Rangers earners (excluding loanees) 24/25 Weekly wage James Tavernier £30k Cyriel Dessers £27k Danilo £26k Jack Butland £25k Dujon Sterling £22k Tom Lawrence £22k Ianis Hagi £21k Nicolas Raskin £19k Mohamed Diomande £12k Nedim Bajrami £12k Wages via Salary Sport

As you can see in the table above, there are some significant earners within the Gers squad and some of them have not offered enough back on the pitch in return.

The high earner who must leave Rangers after Cameron move

Tom Lawrence is one player whose future at Ibrox should be in doubt after the arrival of Cameron, as his contract is up at the end of the season and he is on a huge £22k-per-week.

To put it simply, the Wales international has been too inconsistent with both his availability and his performance levels on the pitch to justify a contract extension.

Cameron, on £340-per-week, has only missed four squads through injury since the start of the 2023/24 campaign, and has contributed with 15 goals and eight assists in all competitions in that time.

Meanwhile, Lawrence has missed out on 47 matchday squads since the start of last season, and contributed with eight goals and five assists for the Scottish giants in all competitions.

The 31-year-old flop joined the club from Derby County in the summer of 2022 and has only made 57 first-team appearances in more than two-and-a-half years at Ibrox to date.

Rangers are not getting enough back from him, in performances or availability, to justify his wages beyond his current contract, particularly when you consider how well Raskin, who earns less than Lawrence, has performed in midfield this season.

24/25 Premiership Raskin Lawrence Appearances 21 9 Goals 0 3 Assists 4 2 Duels won per game 6.4 3.3 Duel success rate 61% 36% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Belgian dynamo has been available week-in-week-out for the Gers and has contributed with quality at both ends of the pitch, unlike the Welshman.

This suggests that Rangers are not getting value for money out of Lawrence's contract, as a player earning less than him is contributing far more, and the signing of Cameron will provide Clement and Koppen with a chance to finally ditch the former Rams star.