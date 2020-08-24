Silverlake Stadium

Silverlake Stadium was opened for business in 1957 and is now the home of Eastleigh FC. The ground is located in Eastleigh in Hampshire and is also known as Ten Acres with Silverlake Stadium being the name given to it due to sponsorship purposes.

Its current maximum capacity stands at 5,192 – with 2,700 seated places – and it has a pitch that measures 111 by 73 yards. The surface is covered with grass and there is no running track surrounding it.

The record attendance of 5,025 at Silverlake Stadium was set during Eastleigh’s clash with Bolton Wanderers on 9 January 2016.

A history of Silverlake Stadium

Before eventually moving to Silverlake Stadium way back in 1957, Eastleigh FC played their football over at Walnut Avenue. And initially, when the move finally happened, the ground was actually known as Ten Acres and its first iteration, needless to say, was a far cry from what the stadium is right now.

Of course, being a home to a National League side, it is no Wembley and it has a modest, traditional look to it, but Silverlake Stadium was vastly improved over the years. In fact, it didn’t take long for their new residents to start the redevelopment. In 1976, they had already installed floodlights and the construction continued into the new millennium.

And yes, it would be decades before any major projects were undertaken but then finally, in 2004, following the club’s promotion into the Isthmian League, the old wooden stand was knocked down and to be replaced with a new 352-seat grandstand that was constructed on the halfway line. Two years later, the roof was widened across the Silverlake Stand to cover the whole width of the field.

That same year, a metal back and roof were added to the area opposite the grandstand along with an electronic scoreboard on the roof of the Premier Telecom stand. And then, in 2009, more seats were added to boost the capacity even further and get the necessary ground rating to compete in the Conference South playoffs.

But one of the biggest redevelopment projects at Silverlake Stadium was just around the corner and it arrived in 2014. New pitch side fencing was soon installed after the previous one was damaged in the championship winning clash versus Basingstoke and the construction of new stands followed shortly after.

The East stand at Sandy Park was refurbished along the premier telecom side, enabling the club to ensure accommodation for 2,000 supporters behind the clubhouse goal. In December that same year, a 2,290-seater South Stand was erected as well and a year later, the Mackoy Community Stand was officially opened too.

Needless to say, this was a huge thing for the club and the fans alike with the record attendance getting broken two times in a short period of time, first in the game that celebrated the opening of the Mackoy Community Stand and then, a year later, when 5,025 fans flocked in to watch the host’s FA Cup third round game against Bolton.

Finally, the latest redevelopment project at Silverlake Stadium that was started in 2017 will see an extension to the Silverlake Stand, catering to the ever-increasing popularity of both the stadium and the club among the fans.

Tickets to watch Eastleigh FC at Silverlake Stadium

All tickets to watch Eastleigh FC play Silverlake Stadium can be found and purchased on the club’s official website. Adult tickets can be bought for around £12 to £15, depending on the stand chosen and the time of purchase. Tickets bought on the matchday are somewhat more expensive.

The club also offers a season ticket scheme and more information can be found on the aforementioned website.

