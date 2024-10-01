An "immense" Crystal Palace player is now open to the idea of leaving the club, acting as a fresh blow for under-fire manager Oliver Glasner.

Glasner under pressure at Crystal Palace

The Eagles went into the new Premier League season as arguably one of the most talked-about sides in the division, having finished the 2023/24 campaign in such imperious form, thumping the likes of Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Instead, Palace have been a huge disappointment since the season got underway, winning none of their opening six matches and sitting 18th in the table. Last Saturday's 2-1 defeat away to Everton was arguably the poorest result so far, considering the woeful form Sean Dyche's side were in going into the game.

All of this means that Glasner is unsurprisingly under huge pressure to keep his job, having seemingly been able to do nothing wrong when he first took charge. He desperately needs a positive result this weekend, ahead of the latest international break, but table-toppers Liverpool make the trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday lunchtime.

Palace certainly haven't been helped by the summer exits of key pair Michael Olise and Joachim Andersen, who joined Bayern Munich and Fulham respectively, and now another influential player could be on his way out of the club at some point soon.

"Immense" Crystal Palace ace open to leaving

According to Football Insider, Eberechi Eze is now "open" to the idea of leaving Crystal Palace, perhaps feeling that he wants a new challenge at this point in his career. Both Liverpool and Tottenham have been linked with moves for the 26-year-old and the report claims that "their interest remains active".

Losing the £100,000-a-week Eze doesn't bear thinking about for Palace supporters, even though his form this season hasn't been close to the level of performance he has produced in recent years.

The England international is the creative hub of Glasner's team, providing magic in tight spaces and producing consistent end product, with Martin Keown waxing lyrical over him earlier this year: "This guy is an immense talent, there’s no doubt about that. He was released by Arsenal as a kid. I wonder if that will come back to haunt Arsenal here today?"

In fairness to Eze, it is understandable to see why his head could be turned by a move to one of the Premier League's heavyweight clubs, especially at a time when his former attacking teammate Olise has gone on to bigger and better things at Bayern.

A rumoured £68m release clause in the Palace star's contract had reportedly expired, but it is now believed to be in place again ahead of next year, allowing other teams to pounce.

Should this be Eze's final season in an Eagles shirt, the hope is that he finds top form again, helping get his side out of the relegation zone and towards the top half of the table. Just one goal and no assists in six league games is very unlike him, in terms of his usual strong numbers, and Glasner needs that to change for his own good, as well as his side's.