Tottenham have been handed a boost as it has emerged that one of their transfer targets is keen on a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer ahead of rival interest, according to a fresh report.

Spurs keen to kick on

After a promising first Premier League campaign under Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham are keen to continue their upward trajectory and return to the Champions League places next season. To do that, they have re-signed Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig and have also signed Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray in a deal worth £30m.

Now attention is set to turn to their frontline, with reports claiming that they are one of the sides interested in Rennes forward Desire Doue, while they have also been credited with an interest in Wolves attacker Pedro Neto to bolster the wide areas. But their chief target may have just given them some much-needed good news on the transfer front.

England star favours Tottenham move

That comes as it has been claimed that Eberechi Eze would be keen to move to Tottenham this summer, preferring a move to Postecoglou's side over other interested parties ahead of the new season.

It had previously been reported that Daniel Levy is willing to match Eze's £60m release clause, along with Manchester City. Now, it has been claimed that Eze would prefer to be playing for Tottenham next season than rivals Arsenal, and is "keen on joining" Ange in north London. That is because, according to Football Transfers, "Eze is keen on regular minutes and he has doubts whether he would play frequently in Arteta's side".

Though not said explicitly, the same is likely to be true of Manchester City, who can already call upon Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden in wide areas. Indeed, Eze managed just 99 minutes with England at EURO 2024 thanks to the presence of Foden in particular, who Southgate stationed on the left flank.

The winger still has three years left to run on his £100,000 a week deal in south London, and it is added that Palace "are preparing to make a strong effort to convince the attacker to stay at the club" with Michael Olise having already left for Bayern Munich this summer and Eze's fellow England star Marc Guehi subject of strong interest from around the Premier League.

Eze scored 11 times and grabbed four assists last season as he helped his side finish with a flourish under Oliver Glasner. He was heavily praised from all quarters for his performances throughout the season, with Micah Richards describing him as "exceptional" on Sky Sports after one outing against Wolves.