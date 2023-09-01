Highlights Wolves are closing in on an exciting replacement for Matheus Nunes on transfer deadline day.

A move could be a bargain, with some claiming he is worth just £7m.

The player is similar in style to Crystal Palace star Ebere Eze.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have endured a tumultuous transfer window, but it all could now culminate in a successful Deadline Day capped off by one outstanding signing...

Who could Wolves sign on Deadline Day?

The big news of their summer has come in the form of an outgoing, with Manchester City's pursuit of Matheus Nunes proving to be a successful one.

Whilst it likely bailed the Old Gold out of a few of their financial issues, it marked the exit of their star man, just weeks after their manager Julen Lopetegui had left too.

Hope was running thin, but with a few key additions, there is belief that Gary O'Neil could still comfortably lead his side to safety.

Especially if they are to sign Jean-Ricner Bellegarde from Strasbourg, which was reported on Sky Sports News during their Deadline Day coverage.

They noted, live at 16:45 pm: "This is edging closer, edging very close. A deal has been agreed between Wolves and Strasbourg. The player himself is in France and officials from Wolves are heading over there to try and get a deal over the line."

Football Transfers value the skilful midfielder at just €7.9m (£7m), suggesting a true coup could be in order.

How good is Jean-Ricner Bellegarde?

Although he might be an unknown name to many, the 25-year-old maestro has slowly been making a name for himself in French football, emerging at RC Lens but now starring for the Blue and Whites.

With the gaping hole that has just been left by Nunes, who was a key creative threat from deep, Bellegarde represents the ideal replacement to maintain such attacking impetus from the engine room.

Such is his elegance and quality when it comes to forging opportunities for others, Football Transfers even suggests he boasts similarities with Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, including him on the Frenchman's similar players list.

Given the blistering start to the Ligue 1 season he has enjoyed too, there is every reason to believe that he could emulate the success earned by the Eagles' tricky 25-year-old star.

With two goals and two assists in just three league matches, already he is set to demolish his two goals and nine assists from the year prior. Should he instantly translate this form into the English game, it would instead be Eze wishing he could mimic the success of Bellegarde.

After all, when compared to other midfielders across Europe, the Wolves target sits in the top 2% for assists per 90, the top 10% for shot-creating actions per 90, the top 1% for progressive carries per 90 and the top 2% for successful take-ons per 90, via FBref.

The trickster had forewarned many of his talents though, noting: "My short stature's never been a handicap. I've always avoided duels. I got into the habit of playing with my head. I'm pretty lively, technical, and fast, and I like to make things happen. I also defend, but it's hard to talk about yourself."

It is the latter two figures that truly draw comparisons with Eze, who too boasts the intangible skill to ghost past defenders. He also had ten goals and four assists to his name in the Premier League last year, whilst also ranking in the top 1% for successful take-ons per 90 when compared against the same aforementioned group.

Should Bellegarde manage to replicate the success earned by the former QPR maverick, spearheading Wolves' attacking impetus from midfield, he could end up being an integral piece of O'Neil's system as they seek to avoid the drop.