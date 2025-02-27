A recent comment from Eddie Howe made in a meeting with Yasir Al-Rumayyan has now made the Newcastle United chairman and board ready to spend big this summer, according to a new report.

Newcastle chasing new centre-back and forwards

The Magpies are firmly in the fight to finish in the top four this season, and returning to Europe’s biggest club competition could mean Newcastle have more money to spend and a better ability to attract top players in the transfer market this summer.

Newcastle's next five fixtures Brighton (FA Cup) Home West Ham Away Liverpool (League Cup) n/a Brentford Home Leicester City Away

Despite still having a lot to play for this season, plans have already started for the summer, with Howe keen on adding in numerous positions to his squad. One position they want to strengthen is defence, and they have been linked with a move for former Chelsea man Kalidou Koulibaly - PIF are said to be considering using their Saudi Arabia links to their advantage.

As well as a defender, the Magpies are also looking at adding to their forward line. It was reported last week that Newcastle have joined the race to sign Tammy Abraham from Roma. The striker is currently on loan at AC Milan but has failed to earn a re