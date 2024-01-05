Eddie Howe will want his Newcastle United side to click back into gear to respond to recent poor performances in the Premier League against Sunderland, getting vocal dissenters on Tyneside back on side with a comprehensive win in the Tyne-Wear Derby.

It won't be a walk in the park for the Magpies hopping over to enemy soil in Wearside however, Michael Beale's hosts gunning for promotion to the Championship away from the distraction of the FA Cup.

Howe will look to change things up for the prospect of facing off against a buoyed on home side in such a big clash, potentially making four changes to the lineup that lost 4-2 to Liverpool last time out in top-flight action...

1 GK - Martin Dubravka

Martin Dubravka will remain in-between the sticks for the Tyne-Wear face-off, the Slovakian shot-stopper pulling off a remarkable ten saves at Anfield - as per Sofascore - to ensure Newcastle weren't further embarrassed in the 4-2 loss.

2 RB - Valentino Livramento

With Eddie Howe stating that Kieran Trippier is touch and go in the buildup to the Sunderland showdown, the Magpies boss will more than likely keep faith in his stand-in right-back Valentino Livramento for tomorrow's Cup tie.

The 21-year-old has competently filled in to date with Tripper sidelined, making three interceptions in total versus Fulham in mid-December to help his team comfortably win 3-0.

3 CB - Fabian Schar

Worrying Newcastle fans when he limped off in the Fulham win owing to a hamstring issue, the Magpies faithful will have breathed a collective sigh of relief that Schar's injury wasn't a long-term one.

Instead, the Swiss titan has remained in the first team and continues to battle valiantly - accurate with seven of his nine long balls in Newcastle's 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest at the tail-end of December, wanting to make things constantly happen even with the game getting away from Howe's men.

4 CB - Jamaal Lascelles

The first change could see Sven Botman rested for the high-pressure occasion of Sunderland away, Botman playing four matches on the trot without a breather after returning from a lengthy injury layover.

Jamaal Lascelles will be trusted to slot back into the side and partner Schar most likely, the 30-year-old centre-back contributing to five Newcastle clean sheets when playing this campaign.

5 LB - Lewis Hall

Howe could also opt to start Lewis Hall over Dan Burn at the left-back spot, Hall offering Newcastle more exuberance and energy as a youthful option away from a tired and lethargic Burn.

The latter man has also been poor in recent contests for the Toon - only winning six of his 13 duels last match versus the Reds - and so it could be time to give Hall another opportunity.

6 CM - Lewis Miley

Howe isn't afraid to start his youngsters and push them straight into the deep end whatsoever, with 17-year-old Lewis Miley having to feature regularly for Newcastle in the Premier League owing to injuries piling up at St James' Park.

The teenage midfielder hasn't let any big occasion completely throw him off just yet, creating two big chances when pulling on a Toon strip so far this campaign and even scoring in the Fulham win to the joy of those watching on in Tyneside.

7 CM - Joelinton

The third change from the Liverpool defeat could see Bruno Guimaraes boldly axed to make way for Joelinton to come back in centrally, the Brazilian number 39 way off the pace against the Reds in a second-rate showing.

Losing possession 19 times in total to routinely hand Liverpool the ball back, Guimaraes' creativity was also stunted in the 4-2 defeat with zero shots on Alisson's goal registered and zero key passes managed.

It could well be the time therefore for the former Lyon man to be dropped to freshen up proceedings, Joelinton the sort of figure too who will be giddy to get one over on Sunderland as a tenacious and lively figure adored by the masses at St James' Park when firing on all cylinders.

8 CM - Sean Longstaff

The final central midfield spot will be occupied by Sean Longstaff, the 26-year-old a bright spark away at Liverpool where others failed to get going.

Longstaff would get an assist for his efforts come full-time, delivering a corner-kick into the perfect area late on for Botman to power home a header, and will hope he can contribute again versus Sunderland but with Newcastle coming out as victors instead of losers.

9 RW - Miguel Almiron

The fourth and final switch in personnel could see Miguel Almiron come into the front three for the tantalising game against the Black Cats, with Joelinton moving back to the middle of the park with this potential change.

Almiron has shown flashes this campaign of his immense quality - helping himself to three goals in the league and one assist - but the Paraguayan attacker needs to up his game soon to reach the heights of his previous goalscoring numbers he's managed with the Toon.

At the peak of his powers last season, Almiron managed to bag 11 goals in total with football journalist Josh Bunting labelling the former Atlanta United man as "sensational" when on-song for the Magpies previously.

Newcastle's £60k-per-week man would want nothing more than to endear himself again to the hardened Magpies fanbase with a strike against the Black Cats tomorrow, the nimble forward electric on his day.

10 ST - Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak will also want to strike fear into the Sunderland defence tomorrow with another gung-ho display slaloming forward, the Swedish sharp-shooter finding the back of the net in the last two games in the Premier League prior to this Cup clash.

Isak scoring three games on the trot would surely silence the home fans packed into the Stadium of Light, helping Howe's Magpies pick up a coveted win in the Tyne-Wear Derby.

11 LW - Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon will be moved over to a familiar left-wing role for this hotly-contested match tomorrow, the ex-Everton winger playing down the right-hand flank against Liverpool last time out.

Gordon has exploded into life this season for Newcastle after a quiet first campaign with the Toon, helping himself to six goals and seven assists. Will he add another to his ever-increasing season tally to help the Magpies get the better of Sunderland?

Newcastle predicted lineup in full vs Sunderland: GK - Dubravka; RB - Livramento, CB - Schar, CB - Lascelles, LB - Hall; CM - Miley, CM - Joelinton, CM - Longstaff; RW - Almiron, ST - Isak, LW - Gordon