Highlights Newcastle United have recently announced a new signing.

The player has penned terms from a club in the second tier of English football.

For that reason, they have similarities to a certain Real Madrid star in Jude Bellingham.

Newcastle United bolstered their senior squad this summer as they prepare to tackle the Champions League head on but after neglecting their need for defensive reinforcements, the Magpies have seen their defence get picked apart by quality opposition, losing three successive matches against Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton.

Despite shipping seven goals in their first four, the value of chances conceded would suggest their defensive solidity has remained, placing fifth in the league with an expected goal against (xGA) of 4.89, behind only Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

Eddie Howe has built a defensive dynasty since arriving at the club which has been accelerated by the blossoming partnership of Fabian Schar and Sven Botman, but it isn't only defensive solidity that the Englishman has guaranteed, he's also shown a key eye with his recruitment of future stars.

While 18-year-old Lewis Hall and 20-year-old Tino Livramento were both signed to compete for a place in the starting XI, that is the future aim of highly-rated 16-year-old arrival Trevan Sanusi, who was brought in from Birmingham City to bolster their U18 ranks.

Who is Trevan Sanusi?

An England U16 international, Sanusi is a talented left-winger who was on the radar of all the top Premier League clubs, including Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham after thriving five years above his age group in Birmingham's U21s.

If that isn't a testament to his ability and mindset, then first-team manager John Eustace speaking highly of his ability, saying: "A really exciting young attacking player", perhaps is.

During the Blues' fight against relegation last season, Sanusi was named in Birmingham's squad for the trip to Blackpool and had he made his debut would have broken Jude Bellingham's record as the club's youngest-ever player.

While the former has gone on to propel himself into the world-beating realm since leaving his boyhood club, completing an initial £88.5m move to Real Madrid this summer where he's scored five goals in his opening four La Liga games, Sanusi will be aiming to carve a similar pathway to the top.

Despite being rewarded for his talents with a transfer to one of England's biggest clubs, Sanusi acknowledged his move in three simple words "hard work continues".

Although the teenager clearly possesses the natural talent having excelled against boys much older than him previously, it's this elite-level mindset that can see him leave his mark on Tyneside.

The journey from the underage groups to the first team is a long slog that can provide setbacks such as injuries, a drop-off in form that can see youngsters getting released or can have a positive impact, allowing players to unearth their talents while alerting the attention of the senior hierarchy.

This is the journey that Elliot Anderson has embarked on, seamlessly moving through the age groups, enjoying a productive loan spell at Bristol Rovers before working his way into Eddie Howe's plans, featuring on 22 occasions in the Premier League last season.

Following a successful breakthrough campaign at the club, former Newcastle manager John Carver has praised his development highly, saying: "As a player, what excites me is he’s so brave, he wants the ball, he finds himself in little pockets and wants to play."

That could quite aptly describe not only Bellingham but Sanusi too, who boasts a wide range of trickery from the flanks.

Blessed with pace, dynamism and ball skills to threaten any defender, the new Toon signing has a superb future in the game.

While the exciting teenager will want to become the latest world-class talent to come from Birmingham's youth setup - following Bellingham's rapid trajectory to the top - first he must showcase his qualities in the underage groups at Newcastle, using Anderson's sharp rise as inspiration.