Newcastle United will travel to Manchester United later on today full to the brim with confidence, whilst the hosts will fear another defeat is on the cards after a torrid away outing to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Boxing Day.

The Magpies celebrated a comfortable 3-0 win over Aston Villa on the contrary, with another potential three points against an out-of-sorts Red Devils side meaning Eddie Howe's men would have been victorious four times on spin in the Premier League.

There have been plenty of impressive performers for Newcastle over recent matches, with the attacking personnel, in particular, standing out as the Toon continue to be a captivating watch on their A-Game.

Standout Newcastle attackers

Of course, a logical place to start when discussing exceptional attackers for Howe's side is Alexander Isak, as the deadly Swede has been in inspired form lately for his high-flying outfit.

He would even score a hat-trick against Ipswich Town when Newcastle dispatched the Tractor Boys with ease in a 4-0 win, whilst also getting in on the goalscoring act versus Villa last time out to extend his rampant team's lead.

That simple tap-in finish against Unai Emery's opponents has shot Isak's Premier League goal tally for the season up to 11, with Jacob Murphy also loving life next to the clinical Scandinavian down the right wing.

Murphy has been a revelation in December for the Magpies, with a stunning three goals and four assists picked up this month more than helping his side pick up win after win across a congested run of fixtures.

But, in Anthony Gordon, Newcastle have one of their most daring players in the attacking positions away from both on-fire names mentioned, and a face Ruben Amorim wouldn't say no to if he could add him to his low-on-confidence Red Devils group.

He would likely barge his way straight into the main XI based on Man United's ongoing woes, with the ex-Everton attacker hopeful he can cause havoc at Old Trafford later on.

Gordon's heroics for Newcastle

Gordon would get his team up and running against the Villans last match with this sublime curled effort which took his own goal haul in the Premier League for this season to four strikes from 17 games.

Also helping himself to three assists, it's no shock to see football pundit Troy Deeney label the electric winger as a "wonderful" asset to Newcastle recently, alongside also being a star that has bettered many a Man United player this campaign in terms of end product.

Gordon's PL numbers vs main Man United attackers (24/25) Player Games played Goals scored Assists Gordon 17 4 3 Amad Diallo 16 2 6 Alejandro Garnacho 17 3 1 Bruno Fernandes 18 4 5 Joshua Zirkzee 18 3 1 Marcus Rashford 15 4 1 Rasmus Hojlund 13 2 0 Stats by Sofascore

Only Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo can boast more goals and assists in league action than Gordon in the Man United attacking ranks, with both Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho - who mainly operate on his same trusty left-hand side - struggling to keep up with the Newcastle ace's numbers away from others impressing.

Gordon will hope his rich vein of form against sides from Manchester continues into this away trip to the Theatre of Dreams, having netted a late penalty versus Manchester City earlier in the campaign to secure a share of the spoils for his side, alongside also boasting three career strikes in total against the Red Devils.

He will surely be confident he can bump that number up to four by the close of the Monday night contest as Man United's lax defending once again becomes their own undoing.

Newcastle supporters won't want to get too carried away, but with the attacking arsenal Howe can put out, any defence in the Premier League right now would be scared.