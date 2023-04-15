Newcastle United will be seeking to continue their fine form today, but a daunting trip to a similarly high-flying Aston Villa stands between them and edging closer to a top-four finish.

This clash has somehow become one of the Premier League's most hotly contested when taking a view at the form table, as these sides occupy the second and fourth spots respectively.

Therefore, it will be all about who wants it more, who shows up on the day, and what tactical tweaks each boss employs to try and give their side the edge.

Eddie Howe has triumphantly led the Magpies from almost certain relegation last season to third place as of this game week, but Unai Emery has overseen a similar turnaround to take his side to sixth. The only issue that remains for the visitors is that, due to poor fortune and likely their relentless work ethic, some of their top players have fallen foul of injury.

The club's top scorer for the season Miguel Almiron remains sidelined, whilst Allan Saint-Maximin is also unlikely to feature due to a hamstring injury. Two key absentees out wide leave them very light on the ground in such a role, and could perhaps provoke the former Bournemouth boss into a formation shift.

This would not only allow him to get his two most in-form attackers starting in the same side, but match up with Emery's outfit, who also went for four across the midfield last time out.

What will Newcastle United's starting lineup be vs Aston Villa?

4-4-2 - (GK) Pope; (RB) Trippier, (CB) Botman, (CB) Schar, (LB) Burn; (RM) Gordon, (CM) Willock, (CM) Guimaraes, (LM) Joelinton: (ST) Wilson, (ST) Isak

We expect Howe to make just two changes from the side that snatched a 2-1 victory over Brentford last time out, opting for a 4-4-2 shape rather than their usual 4-3-3.

The back four will almost certainly remain unchanged given their familiarity and impressive form, with Nick Pope sitting behind Sven Botman and Fabian Schar. Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn will retain the width in the defence.

Across the midfield, Joelinton could add yet another position to his ever-growing list, as the versatile Brazilian might deputise in a deeper left midfield role. That allows Joe Willock and Bruno Guimaraes to retain their spots at the heart of midfield.

A surprise inclusion could be Anthony Gordon, as despite his tantrum after being substituted last game, the former Everton winger could prove imperative in spearheading counter-attacks. Having moved for £45m in January, perhaps the weight of the price tag is contributing to the struggles of the 22-year-old.

Despite being branded "disgraceful" by pundit Darren Ambrose for his actions, the wide man ranks in the top 3% when compared to others in his role across Europe for tackles per 90. His inclusion is a no-brainer.

That leaves a front two that picks itself, with Alexander Isak pairing the recalled Callum Wilson.

With the former having scored five in his last five, and the latter assisting from the bench last time out to claim his fourth goal contribution in three games, there are few strike partnerships as feared as this duo in the league at the moment.

They could well spearhead their side to further glory in what would be a massive result on the road.