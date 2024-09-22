With replacing Callum Wilson on the agenda in transfer windows to come, Eddie Howe now personally wants Newcastle United to sign one star striker who's set to become a free agent in 2025, according to reports.

The Magpies must ensure that they manage to put this summer behind them once and for all in 2025, having endured a disastrous few months in pursuit of their targets. The biggest name mentioned was of course Marc Guehi, but as Newcastle's offer increased to sign the central defender, so did Crystal Palace's valuation it seems, before the Eagles eventually priced their Premier League rivals out of a move.

Sporting director Paul Mitchell is well aware of the disappointment surrounding Newcastle's transfer window too, having told the Telegraph's Luke Edwards, as relayed by The Athletic: "Eddie was very clear and it’s not up to me after seven weeks to say, ‘We’ll do this and that’, because I’m in a supporting role. Were there options? Of course there were, as that’s the responsibility of the department and Newcastle.

“That’s why we ended up where we did. It was that player or he felt he was comfortable with the quality we have. You can be on multiple deals at any one time, the focus doesn’t have to be that narrow. We probably were too narrow but, coming in mid-July, it’s not my strategy to control, it’s my strategy to support."

Despite seemingly adding Howe to the blame for the Magpies' failed window, reports suggest that the manager could still have a say on future incomings. According to GiveMeSport, Howe now personally wants Newcastle to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free deal if he fails to agree a new Everton contract before next summer.

The England international has reportedly been handed one last chance to put pen to paper at Everton as they desperately look to avoid losing their star striker in a free deal, but it remains to be seen whether he does, indeed, opt to sign a fresh contract.

"Excellent" Calvert-Lewin would provide Isak cover

Of course, as things stand, Newcastle are also set to lose a striker on a free deal next summer with Wilson's current contract coming to an end. The former Bournemouth star looks set to depart amid ongoing injury struggles which often leave those in Tyneside without adequate cover for Alexander Isak. That's where Calvert-Lewin can come in, however.

Although arguably not consistent enough to compete with Isak, Calvert-Lewin ticks the box for Premier League experience and would offer Howe a more physical alternative when Newcastle are in desperate need of a plan B. Earning a reported £100,000-a-week, however, it must be said that the Englishman would be an expensive backup.

Sean Dyche will be a frustrated figure if Calvert-Lewin does head for the exit door next summer, having told BBC Sport after his forward's performance in a shock Merseyside derby victory over Liverpool last season: "I thought he was excellent. His physical performance was outstanding.

"This season has not been too bad on the injury front," he said. "But it shows it does take time mentally and physically to clear your mind of that and start to play freely again."