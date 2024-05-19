Newcastle United have been linked with a move for an "outstanding" player this summer and Eddie Howe thinks he can be a regular starter for many years to come if they get a deal done.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies continue to be linked with new signings after a relatively disappointing season, in what has hopefully just been one year out of the Champions League, hampered largely by long-term injuries throughout the squad.

It looks as though Newcastle are targeting a new goalkeeper before the start of next season, with Arsenal stopper Aaron Ramsale emerging as a strong target. Not only is the England international likely to be desperate for regular football after losing his place to David Raya, but he and Howe also know each other well from their time together at Bournemouth.

Ramsdale isn't the only 'keeper seemingly being looked at, however, with Valencia ace Giorgi Mamardashvili seen as an alternative option to come in and provide competition for Nick Pope, if not usurp him between the sticks.

Attacking reinforcements are also important for Newcastle, though, especially if Callum Wilson moves on this summer, and Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri is considered a contender to come in and provide additional firepower. Fifteen goals have come his way in La Liga this season, and he could be primed to make an impact in the Premier League.

Newcastle want to sign "outstanding" ace

Another transfer rumour has now droped, with journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon [via The Boot Room] claiming that Newcastle are interested in signing Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford ahead of next season.

The young Englishman is another option alongside Ramsdale and Mamardashvili, with Howe reportedly seeing him as a quality long-term addition who could be a starter for many years to come, eventually maturing to the point where he is the Magpies' undisputed No.1.

Trafford may have had a tough first season at Burnley, suffering relegation from the Premier League and losing his spot in the team, but he is still a young player with so much potential. The 21-year-old has already won 17 caps for England's Under-21s, with his manager at international level, Lee Carsley, heaping praise on him last summer for his performances at the triumphant European Championships:

"Wherever he goes and wherever he plays, he's got a really top mentality. He's been outstanding through the tournament. Not conceding a goal is a great achievement. He's been a really important part of us playing out from the back and playing through."

Granted, it would be a surprise if Burnley were willing to sell Trafford so soon after arriving on a permanent basis from Manchester City last year, but his head could be turned by staying in the Premier League instead of heading to the Championship.

The £25,000-a-week Trafford would have to accept that he likely wouldn't be a regular at Newcastle from the off, though, given his lack of experience, but Howe clearly values him greatly and views him as a part of his plans for a long time to come.