Arsenal boast one of England's most prestigious academies, with players keen to graduate through Hale End given the endless opportunities on offer.

Mikel Arteta's squad is littered with former academy stars, making the Gunners such a likeable rival for the riches of Manchester City. Even their loanees like Folarin Balogun have been starring, only exacerbating the success Per Mertesacker has had in producing quality assets.

Although likely below the necessary standards to truly back up Gabriel Jesus and challenge for elite honours, even Eddie Nketiah played his part for a portion of this season, deputising in the Brazilian's absence to score four goals across a five-game period in January.

However, if they are to truly take that next step in the coming years, their Spanish boss is surely aware that upgrades will be needed. Liverpool are a prime example of how, if a team is not given the necessary backing, they can quickly fall from title challengers down to struggling for European spots.

With the striker turning 24 next month and yet to prove himself as a consistent finisher at the top level, perhaps it is time for the Gunners to cut their losses on one academy graduate and put their faith in the next big thing. From the current crop of U21s, Khayon Edwards marks the outstanding candidate to be given his chance.

Who is Khayon Edwards?

Having joined the club at the age of just five, the 19-year-old is described on Arsenal's official website as: "a hard-working, natural goalscorer with pace to burn."

This has certainly been showcased in his blistering form across various youth sides, with four goals in 13 Premier League 2 appearances marking a fine first year outside of U18s football.

Last year, the versatile attacker marked himself out as a true asset and someone who certainly could fit into Arteta's system. Playing largely up front, but at times dropping in to play ten, Edwards notched 16 goals in as many U18s Premier League games alongside providing five assists.

Upon signing his first professional contract last May after such a fine campaign, the teenage star was interviewed about his prospects for the future. He noted: "I've worked hard for this moment. It's been a very important season for me, but now it's time to step up and prove what I've proved time and time again."

Clearly flowing with confidence, a trait that is almost a prerequisite when playing up top, there is cause to believe that the young forward has all the traits to emulate Nketiah's rise and surpass his growth with ease. Especially when spending precious time in the presence of someone as experienced as Jesus.