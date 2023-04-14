Arsenal's run to this potential Premier League title has been a tumultuous one, having overcome numerous setbacks to maintain their status as leading the pack for some time.

However, Manchester City remain frighteningly close to the Gunners; a feeling that Liverpool fans would be all too accustomed to.

When seeking out league titles, a squad cannot remain wholly reliant on just the starting XI to carry them to glory. It would be foolish to assume that everyone would stay fit for all 38 games, and so adequate depth is required to maintain a charge.

Whilst the Cityzens arguably have some of the best squad depth in history, given their untold riches and unabashed approach to spending it, the north London outfit are not blessed with such benefits.

They have been forced to rely on relics from previous regimes or academy graduates who are not quite up to standard to fill their gaps, but such is with any great manager, Mikel Arteta has managed to get them to raise their level.

It is therefore not outlandish to suggest that without the exploits of Eddie Nketiah, who featured heavily whilst Gabriel Jesus recovered from his knee surgery, this title race would already be over, back in Pep Guardiola's hands.

How has Eddie Nketiah played this season?

When play was halted for an unprecedented mid-season World Cup, every team sent their players off praying they would return with a clean bill of health.

However, before the group stages were even up it was revealed that their Brazilian marksman, who had enjoyed such a blistering start to life at the Emirates, would be ruled out for months. The former Cityzen had secured eight goal contributions in his first eight league games.

There was something of an inquest as to who might deputise in his absence, and who could possibly offer what the 26-year-old had done with regard to leading the press.

Handed his chance to shine, Nketiah took it with both hands, and the £100k-per-week finisher scored four goals across five games that spanned from late December into January. This bridged the gap towards Jesus' return date, whilst also allowing them to acquire a supplementary forward in Leandro Trossard who would add more creativity.

Although these have been the only four goals the 23-year-old has scored all season, his work during that nine-game period of starts was integral as they would lose just twice.

An ankle injury has since ruled the striker out, but with his 5 foot 9 teammate now back from injury, his work is done. Considering he was branded "useless" by writer Ifreke Inyang in late 2022, Nketiah's stint through the centre served to prove himself as a wholly necessary character in keeping the title race alive with just eight games left for the leaders to play.