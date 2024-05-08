Another Arsenal player is leaning towards the exit door this summer, amid the uncertainty surrounding both Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey.

Arsenal open to selling Partey and Jesus amid Saudi interest

Having both signed for a combined £90 million, the aforementioned Gunners duo could well find themselves at different clubs this summer, according to recent reports.

Indeed, it is believed Jesus and Partey are attracting serious interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, who could make lucrative contract offers to lure them away from England and to the Middle East. Arsenal are also willing to listen to offers for them (GiveMeSport).

Partey has suffered from reoccurring injury problems throughout 2023/2024, which have only allowed him to feature in 12 Premier League games this season compared to last season's total of 33.

The Ghanaian has been an excellent asset since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2020, but with his contract also expiring next year, the time could be nearing for him to wave goodbye.

Meanwhile, Jesus' role in the team has diminished somewhat this season compared to last, thanks in part to the excellent form of Kai Havertz in a makeshift forward role under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal are also looking to bring in a clinical new striker when the summer transfer window opens (Fabrizio Romano), which could hand Jesus an even bigger problem long-term when it comes to game time.

Both Jesus and Partey are on a combined salary of around £465,000-per-week, so it would make little sense to keep hold of them if Arteta doesn't see either playing major first-team roles past this season. Their sales could also help to fund Edu's transfer activity, which will be crucial for Arsenal as they look to maintain their place among England's most elite sides.

Alongside the big-name pair who now face potentially having to leave the Emirates Stadium, another player in Eddie Nketiah is now said to be attracting Ipswich Town interest.

Eddie Nketiah leaning towards Arsenal exit

According to TEAMtalk, Nketiah is leaning towards an Arsenal exit this summer as he bids for more opportunities. The Englishman has actually played fairly regularly, making 27 league appearances in total this campaign, but only 10 of them have come as full starts.

Eddie Nketiah's best games for Arsenal this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Arsenal 5-0 Sheffield United 9.86 Bournemouth 0-4 Arsenal 7.92 Arsenal 2-1 Nottingham Forest 7.66 Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal 7.00 Arsenal 2-2 Fulham 6.96

Valued at around £43 million, newly-promoted Ipswich would surely be looking to whittle down that price tag, as they apparently eye up a hugely ambitious move right off the back of their climb from the Championship.

“One of the best athletes we’ve got on our books in terms of his attitude and commitment,” said Athletic Development Club director Chris Varnavas to ESPN via talkSPORT on Nketiah.

“He’s just on another level. His goal was to build a bit of muscle, build some strength, improving his overall athleticism so his strength, his speed, his power. I’m really happy for his progress so far and the opportunity he’s been given at the moment too and I definitely can see him staying at the highest level."