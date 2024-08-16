A player who manager Mikel Arteta really rates in the Arsenal squad appears tempted by the possibility of joining another Premier League club before deadline day.

Players who could still be sold by Arsenal this summer

Following Emile Smith Rowe's £35 million move to Fulham two weeks ago, it is believed a few more high-profile exits could occur at Arsenal before the summer window officially shuts its doors.

Reiss Nelson could be allowed to leave Arsenal as one option, while uncertainty surrounds the futures of Thomas Partey and Aaron Ramsdale. The former has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Arsenal, meaning Edu Gaspar and co may still decide to sell the Ghanaian, rather than lose him for nothing next summer.

Meanwhile, Ramsdale has been subject to an approach from Dutch giants Ajax, according to The Athletic. While the proposal was rejected, it is believed Ajax are still optimistic they can strike a deal for the 26-year-old, even if Arsenal want rid of him permanently.

In any case, Ramsdale has been widely tipped to leave Arsenal, with journalist Charles Watts recently claiming he's destined to depart the club.

"It’s a matter of when Ramsdale leaves, not if," said Watts to CaughtOffside.

“The key thing for Arsenal is getting value for money. I saw an initial fee of £15 million mentioned in reports last week and that is quite frankly ridiculous. Arsenal signed Ramsdale for nearly £30m two years ago and he has developed into a far better keeper since then.

“He’s still young, he’s homegrown, an established England international and has a long-term contract. Yes, interested clubs will know that Arsenal’s stance in any negotiations will be weakened somewhat given he is now clearly behind David Raya in the pecking order, but that shouldn’t mean the club should basically give him away."

Meanwhile, striker Eddie Nketiah has attracted interest from Marseille this window, but the Ligue 1 giants have pulled out - leaving the door open for Bournemouth to swoop in.

Nketiah open to joining Bournemouth as they ready bid for Arsenal

According to TEAMtalk, Nketiah is open to joining Bournemouth from Arsenal as the Cherries ready a late bid for him.

Andoni Iraola needs a replacement for striker Dominic Solanke, who joined Tottenham in a £65 million deal earlier this week, and Arsenal's £100,000-per-week forward fits the bill. However, since then, Bournemouth have agreed a deal to sign Evanlison from FC Porto, so it remains to be seen what their stance now is on Nketiah.

Nketiah is a favourite of Arteta's, with the Spaniard highlighting his quality time and time again, even if both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus remain above him in the pecking order.

"Well to me he is top level,” said Arteta on Nketiah at the start of last season.

“He’s started nine out of our ten Premier League games, so that tells you how much we trust him and the importance he has in the team. I’m really happy for him, an academy player to experience a Premier League hat-trick. He needs to enjoy the moment, he fully deserves it, and hopefully there are many more to come."