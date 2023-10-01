It's been a whole decade since Sir Alex Ferguson departed Manchester United after spearheading their dominance in the Premier League era.

Since the Scots departure in 2013, United have never recovered as a club and supporters have been made to suffer through the board's reckless decision-making, especially in the transfer market.

The signings of Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire, Morgan Schneiderlin and Alex Sanchez spring to mind as deals that rinsed the club of transfer fees and wages without propelling the side any closer to the Premier League's summit.

For all the silverware and success he brought to Old Trafford, Ferguson was also no stranger to shelling out on a player who dramatically underperformed. Deals to sign Juan Sebastien Veron, Kleberson and Eric Djemba epitomised the times when the legendary manager got it wrong in the transfer market.

Meanwhile, Ferguson was prolific with missing out on a whole host of world-class talent that would have accelerated their dominance further, as the likes of Ronaldinho, Alan Shearer and Gareth Bale were all pursued by Man United at some point in their careers.

Another example of a world beater that the Red Devils missed out on was Eden Hazard in 2012 as Ferguson attempted to sign the promising Belgian in the latter stages of his tenure.

How close did Man United come to signing Eden Hazard?

In 2012, Man United required a creative midfield superstar who could score goals and a 21-year-old Hazard rose onto their radar after his sensational season at Lille as he recorded a staggering 20 goals and 18 assists in Ligue 1.

According to the Guardian, at the time, several top Premier League clubs were showing an interest in his services, but it was Ferguson who thought he'd stolen the lead in the race to sign him.

In March of that year, the United manager flew out to France to watch Hazard in action against Lyon and the Belgian claimed he was "excited" by the presence of the legendary manager.

He told the French newspaper La Voix du Nord [via the Guardian]: "Of course [United interest me], this is a club that excites everyone, but for now my focus is on Lille. But yes, it is a pleasure to be watched by one of the best coaches in the world, if not the best."

Despite waxing lyrical about Ferguson and the prospect of playing for Man United, his eyes were turned by the project at Chelsea after they had won the Champions League.

Indeed, the Belgian superstar snubbed the chance to sign for United by moving to Stamford Bridge for a reported fee of £32m and the rest was history.

How many goals did Hazard score in the Premier League?

Described by Jamie Carragher as an "absolute superstar", Hazard would become one of the greatest Premier League players of all time during his seven-year stint at Chelsea.

The brilliant Belgian chalked up an eye-watering 202 goal contributions in 352 appearances for the club, scoring 85 of his goals in the top flight.

Through his exceptional speed, quick changes of direction and unrivalled agility in possession, Hazard produced countless moments of brilliance at Chelsea and became one of the continent's hottest commodities through his ability to score a whole host of otherworldly solo goals, namely against Arsenal in 2017, Liverpool in 2018 and West Ham in 2019.

After that wonderful individual slaloming run and finish against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, Jurgen Klopp praised the 126-cap Belgium international as a "special player" and the legacy he left behind at Chelsea demonstrates that the German was correct with his glowing admission of the player.

Hazard was capable of producing the spectacular in big games and his sensational strike against Tottenham in 2016 was remembered for more than just the goal itself as he single-handedly prevented Spurs from winning the Premier League title.

Utilising his explosiveness, power and precision on the ball, the 5 foot 8 wizard was almost impossible to stop when in full throttle and that's what made him a joy to watch as he eventually joined Real Madrid in a staggering move worth up to £150m.

Hazard continued to showcase why Ferguson was so desperate to sign him and United supporters can only dream of having a player like him now, especially after seeing their £73m capture of Jadon Sancho turn into a flop.

The Englishman is admittedly dealing with his own personal problems at the moment but his performances have largely been anonymous. Fleet-footed like Hazard, unfortunately, he does not have the end product to match in the Premier League, scoring just nine goals in 58 outings.