After a flurry of injuries throughout the international break, Pep Guardiola has been handed several boosts ahead of Manchester City's crucial clash against Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend.

Man City injury news

Gary Neville recently claimed that it would be no surprise if Arsenal and Manchester City pulled their players out of March's international break ahead of their game this weekend and the crucial title run-in. Lo and behold, out came Bukayo Saka and Kevin De Bruyne, whilst Kyle Walker also pulled out of England's second game of the break against Belgium with injury.

When Sunday's game arrives, it will be interesting to see whether those aforementioned stars manage to make an Easter comeback or whether Guardiola and Mikel Arteta are left worrying over the availability of their players.

So far, training footage has suggested that it's mixed news, with John Stones and Walker still seemingly missing after their injuries on international duty, but De Bruyne, Manuel Akanji, Jack Grealish and Matheus Nunes are all back.

What's more, despite The Independent initially reporting that Ederson could miss the Arsenal game and be out for 3-4 weeks after his injury against Liverpool, the goalkeeper was also spotted in training ahead of the fixture. Sky Sports posted the news on X, saying:

In a major boost for Guardiola, the shot-stopper is now in line to make his return at the perfect time as City prepare to defend their Premier League crown up until the final day.

"Outstanding" Ederson is crucial for Man City

City's ruthless passing style starts with the goalkeeper, and there aren't many better at initiating that than Ederson, who is one of, if not the best shot-stoppers in the world with the ball at his feet. Whilst Stefan Ortega has stepped up well in the Brazilian's absence, having Ederson available for the Arsenal game and the rest of the run-in will undoubtedly play a part for City.

Guardiola is well aware of Ederson's quality, too, having previously sung his praises. The City boss said (via All Football): "With his feet, he is the best. The quality of the pass, I would say, is the best.

"Manuel and Víctor were incredible too, but the quality of the pass is the best. I would not say who is the best [overall] because I had success in the past with incredible keepers in Victor, Manuel and Eddie.

"He has credit from the manager, backroom staff and players. He's outstanding and he knows it. But the players know – if you want credit and to be recognised, win games, win titles and you will get it. If you don't win games and titles, you will not get it. It's not more difficult than this."