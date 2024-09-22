An "amazing" Champions League manager may well be an option to replace Sean Dyche at Everton, should he be sacked in the near future.

Everton drop more points at Leicester

The Blues were back in Premier League action on Saturday afternoon, making the trip to Leicester City and looking to get their first points of the season.

While they did at least manage a 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium, there was a tinge of disappointment at the result, considering they took the lead through an Iliman Ndiaye goal in the 12th minute.

Everton couldn't hold out, however, and Stephy Mavididi equalised with time running out, ensuring that Dyche and his players had to return to Merseyside with only a point to show for their efforts.

It was far from a disastrous result for the Blues, not least because it ended a run of four straight defeats in the league, but it didn't do a huge amount in terms of taking the pressure off Dyche, who has been coming under pressure to save his job recently.

Champions League manager in frame to replace Dyche

According to the i, former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic could be seen as an option to replace Dyche at Everton in the near future. The 41-year-old is thought to be keen on managing in the Premier League.

He isn't the only name mentioned, however, with David Moyes and Graham Potter also in the mix, with a potential return to Goodison Park lined up for the former.

Terzic could be an exciting appointment for Everton, considering he was only recently managing in the Champions League final, suffering a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid back in June.

There is no shame in that result, of course, and he deserves huge praise for reaching the biggest game in club football, with Jose Mourinho having nice things to say about him after the game:

"Time is not going to help you. It’s going to be very hard for the rest of your career, for the rest of your life, but you have to be very proud of the work you did because it was amazing. As a coach you couldn’t do more, you can’t put the ball in the back of the net. The coach can organise, can give mentality, can give confidence, and he did all that."

It does look as though Dyche still just about has the support of the board, despite such a grim start to the season, but there is no question that more defeats in the coming weeks could prove to be the final straw.

There could be sense in bringing back Moyes, who may steer them away from the threat of relegation, while Potter is also a gifted manager, but Terzic could stand out as the most eye-catching and bold option.

He is known for adopting an attack-minded 4-3-3 formation, which would surely appeal to Everton supporters, and his recent brilliance speaks for itself, with very few expecting Dortmund to be in the Champions League final last season.