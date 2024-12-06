West Ham United have made an offer and held talks with an "incredible" European manager this week as they scour the market for a potential Julen Lopetegui replacement, with the Spaniard's job hanging by a thread.

Julen Lopetegui battles against West Ham sack with Wolves game crucial

Lopetegui has now been handed the Wolves game on Monday as one last chance to save himself from the Hammers axe, according to multiple reports in the media, and their clash against Gary O'Neil's side is seen as crucial in determining his immediate future.

The Telegraph claims the Wolves game is seen as a "cup final" to decide Lopetegui's fate, while it is believed former Chelsea and Brighton head coach Graham Potter is in pole position for the West Ham job if they do decide to part company with the 58-year-old.

In any case, Lopetegui is clinging to his position by a thread, as West Ham reportedly shortlist a number of candidates for their vacant managerial position.

West Ham's most recent results Match Date Opponent Competition Result #16 03/12/2024 Leicester City (A) Premier League 3-1 #15 30/11/2024 Arsenal (H) Premier League 5-2 #14 26/11/2024 Newcastle United (A) Premier League 2-0 win #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss

There were reports that Potter was poised to be appointed by West Ham, with Lopetegui "set to be sacked", but this turned out to be premature. GiveMeSport reporter Ben Jacobs, taking to X, shared the familiar faces on their radar, whilst also lifting the lid on a very young, progressive new name.

Former West Ham backroom coach Edin Terzic is a particularly interesting name, not least because he worked under Slaven Bilic at the London Stadium in an assistant capacity.

The German guided Borussia Dortmund to an unlikely Champions League final against Real Madrid last season, and is out of work, but Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg shared that Terzic won't be West Ham's new manager after all.

Edin Terzic rejects West Ham offer in talks to replace Julen Lopetegui

German newspaper Bild, via Sport Witness, have now shared exactly why the 42-year-old won't be enjoying a homecoming to Rush Green.

It is believed West Ham have made an offer to Terzic, during talks on Wednesday, but he flatly turned down their approach with the Hammers' proposal not to his liking.

Technical director Tim Steidten and co were apparently refuted because Terzic has his sights set on coaching a team higher than 14th in the table, with the tactician apparently making it clear that he wasn't interested in succeeding Lopetegui.

The coach is very young and has already made some noteworthy accomplishments in the early stages of his managerial career, including two major trophies at Dortmund, so this could be seen as a real disappointment by supporters.

Noted for his "incredible" work at Dortmund, it appears West Ham won't be able to turn to their ex-employee in search of a resurgence.