Former Tottenham defender Erik Edman has lavished praise on a "magical" youngster who is yet to make his senior debut for Spurs.

Lange transfer policy of signing Europe's top talent

The N17 academy has blossomed in recent years, with top talents like Jamie Donley, Dane Scarlett and Oliver Skipp coming as just three examples of young players who eventually broke into the first team.

Youth is a very important subject at Spurs and manager Ange Postecoglou, who recently stated that he wants Tottenham to become one of Europe's premier destinations for promising talent.

“It’s what people are seeing,” Postecoglou said on Tottenham's appeal to rising stars (via The Athletic).

“You can try to sell a vision to someone, but if there’s tangible physical evidence of it… Anyone who has watched us since I’ve joined will have seen the aspirations we have to be the kind of team we want to be.

“That’s not just me saying it, we’re actually doing it. OK, we’re not the finished product by any stretch. But we’re giving young players an opportunity. Destiny, Pape and Micky, all guys in their early 20s who have already played significant roles.

“We’re building a team. From our perspective, it’s pleasing and hopefully we become a club which is a preferred destination for talented young players. There aren’t too many hidden gems around — everyone knows who the talents are. Hopefully our point of difference, I’ve always felt your football is your biggest selling point, beyond anything else. Hopefully we’re showing evidence of that which is helping us.”

Tottenham continue to be linked with a host of young players heading into January, including Udinese right-back Festy Ebosele and Everton starlet Jarrad Branthwaite among others.

Perhaps the biggest statement of intent by Spurs in recent months was hijacking Barcelona's deal to sign Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall on a buy-to-loan back deal from Djurgardens IF. The 18-year-old ultimately chose north London over the Camp Nou in a huge signal that Tottenham's appeal is growing and growing.

"It felt better in the stomach," said Bergvall on why he chose Spurs over Barcelona.

"They are both incredible clubs. It was a very difficult choice, it was 50-50 for a very long time, but it felt like the next step for me was Tottenham. It was not very easy to say no to Barcelona, it took a very long time to decide. It was a tough decision."

Edman praises "magical" Bergvall

Currently back out on loan at Djurgardens, where he is impressing, former Spurs defender Edman has heaped praise on Bergvall and perhaps explains exactly what supporters can expect from the teenager.

Lucas Bergvall - everything you need to know Date of Birth: February 2nd Nationality: Sweden Height: 1.87m Position: Central midfield

“What an incredible player this can be," said Edman to SVT, relayed by Sport Witness, coming after the midfield prodigy bagged two goals and an assist as Djurgarden's battered Nordic United 5-0 this week.

"The build-up to Hummet’s 3-0 was also magical. Tottenham probably feel they are pretty happy with this deal right now”.