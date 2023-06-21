Tottenham Hotspur have seemingly identified one of their top targets for the summer...

What's the latest on Edmond Tapsoba to Tottenham Hotspur?

That's according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, who took to Twitter earlier today to issue an update on Ange Postecoglou's progress in the transfer market.

With Edmond Tapsoba a highly-rated centre back across Europe, his name being touted with a move to north London is one which will have fans excited. The journalist wrote: "Understand Tottenham have started concrete contacts to be informed on Edmond Tapsoba as new CB.

"He’s on the list since long time — and Spurs are now exploring conditions of the deal on both player and Bayer 04 side. Nothing advanced yet — Tapsoba, keen on the move".

It's been claimed by other reports that any such deal could cost an eye-watering £61m.

Would Edmond Tapsoba improve Tottenham Hotspur?

Whilst it is certain that the addition of such a defensively dominant titan would improve Spurs, the fact that it could spell bad news for Eric Dier might make this move even more worthy of the astronomical expected price tag.

After all, the England international struggled last term under the ever-changing leadership, proving himself underwhelming in a back three, and flat-out useless in a back four.

Cristian Stellini showcased this for all to see when he opted for the latter system in April only to see his side ship six goals to Newcastle United. Dier was, unsurprisingly, at the heart of this. For the rest of the term, he maintained an underwhelming 6.86 average rating.

Meanwhile, the Burkina Faso international has been ever-present at the heart of his team's back line, showcasing immense skill with the ball at his feet, and unparalleled power in his defensive work.

Whilst maintaining 1.1 interceptions, 1.5 tackles and three clearances per game in the Bundesliga is admirable, it is his 86% pass accuracy and astronomical 89% dribble success rate that truly makes him the perfect modern-day centre-back, via Sofascore.

This notion is only emphasised through Opta's player analysis tool, which showcases how the 24-year-old is a true standout in both touches and possession won. He snatches the ball back from the opposition with ease but then has the poise and skill to stride out from the back and kickstart an attack.

Standing at 6 foot 4 too, such an imposing figure that marries his power with fleet-footedness makes him a true physical marvel, and a certainty to thrive in English football. After all, he has been noted as something of a "monster" by scout and writer Antonio Mango.

His arrival to play as a right-sided centre-back would in turn make Dier obsolete, relegating him to the backup role that many would agree he suits. With 361 games for the club under his belt, the 29-year-old has been a loyal servant during his tenure.

However, as Postecoglou seeks to usher in a new, brighter era, this level of player must be removed and replaced with a higher quality. Tapsoba would mark just the start of this revolution.