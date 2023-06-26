Tottenham Hotspur could be set to secure the first true Ange Postecoglou signing this summer, if reports are to be believed...

What's the latest on Edmond Tapsoba to Tottenham Hotspur?

The latest comes from the Daily Star, who suggest that Spurs are on the verge of signing Edmond Tapsoba from Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite welcoming Dujan Kulusevski to north London on a permanent move, this was a deal that had been a year and a half in the making, and crucially forged by Antonio Conte when the Swede was first loaned.

The Australian seems to still be scoping out where his squad needs boosting, and who the right men to fill those spots are.

In this hulking central defender, for whom a £25m bid is reportedly on the table, they could immediately bolster their back line with a cut-price swoop.

Considering the German club had demanded a fee of around €70m (£61m) back in 2021, this would mark a sensational transfer masterclass, as they are noted as 'very close' to sealing the deal.

How good is Edmond Tapsoba?

Whilst the price alone would make this a phenomenal deal, the player they would acquire is also arguably the perfect man to step into Postecoglou's side with ease.

His ability on the ball is arguably preferred to his outright defensive qualities, and for a side that will seek to dominate possession, a centre-back with a quality akin to his will be imperative.

After all, when compared to others in his position across Europe, he ranks in the top 5% for progressive passes, the top 8% for progressive carries and the top 6% for successful take-ons per 90, via FBref.

This paints the picture of a defender so supremely confident with the ball at his feet, yet standing at 6 foot 4, he has the physical qualities to remain a staunch defender. Journalist Antonio Mango sought to outline this, branding him a "monster" back in 2020.

To compare him to others within the Spurs squad, it is clear that he would walk in as the shining light for what their Australian boss will crave.

His 86% pass accuracy and 89% dribble success rate in the Bundesliga last term would have had him ranked joint-third and first respectively among Spurs' centre-backs, had he been a part of last year's disaster in north London.

He added a further 1.5 tackles and three clearances per game too, not to discredit his solidity.

It is for all these reasons, plus the huge coup they are set to claim, that make Tapsoba sure to be the first of many masterclasses Postecoglou will hope to perform in N17.